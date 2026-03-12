ShiftMed Report Finds "Open Shift Management" Presents Multi-Billion Dollar Savings for U.S. Health Systems

2026 Open Shift Management Report reveals $15 to $30+ per hour premium pay gap across major markets

MCLEAN, Va., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftMed, the leader in AI-powered Open Shift Management, today released findings from its 2026 Open Shift Management Report, which represent billions of dollars in annual recoverable margin when scaled across the national premium labor market.

As health systems navigate continued workforce shortages, mounting reimbursement pressure, and operating constraints, labor volatility remains one of the largest threats to financial stability. For years, open shifts have triggered premium labor, overtime, and agency contracts after schedules break, creating unpredictable spend and widening margin erosion.

Across major U.S. markets, local on-demand clinician wages remain consistently lower than premium agency rates, often by more than $15 per hour and in some markets by nearly $30 per hour. The findings show approximately $28 per hour gaps in Philadelphia, $25 in Chicago, $22 in New York, and $17 in Washington, DC. These differences are not isolated spikes. They reflect structural inefficiencies in how open shifts are routed once scheduling moves into reactive mode.

When applied across hundreds of thousands of shifts, the financial impact is substantial. In 2025 alone, health systems leveraging ShiftMed's Open Shift Management platform filled 630,966 shifts and eliminated unnecessary premium labor, generating $189 million in documented savings. That performance reflects only a small portion of the national premium labor market, indicating significant additional savings opportunity at scale.

ShiftMed's workforce intelligence layer embeds directly into existing scheduling systems, automatically identifying and balancing open shifts in real time while routing them to qualified clinicians before premium labor channels are engaged. Core staff, internal float pools, and local on-demand clinicians can self-schedule directly into open shifts, reducing manual coordination and limiting unnecessary escalation to agencies.

The report also highlights the longer-term workforce impact. Across the ShiftMed platform, 18 percent of on-demand clinicians ultimately transition into permanent roles, strengthening internal hiring pipelines while reducing sustained dependence on premium labor.

"Reactive staffing models are eroding margins in plain sight," said Todd Walrath, CEO of ShiftMed. "Open Shift Management restores control at the shift level, where labor costs are determined. The premium pay gap is structural. When coverage is routed with discipline, the savings are predictable and scalable."

The report gives health system leaders a clear view of local wage economics, making it easier to quantify premium pay gaps and evaluate savings opportunities.

Open Shift Management is already helping leading health systems stabilize premium spend, protect margin, and operate with greater control.

