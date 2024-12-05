ShiftMed Taps Two Industry Veterans to Drive Strategic Growth

New leaders bring extensive healthcare expertise to enhance ShiftMed's mission of delivering flexible, tech-driven workforce solutions to healthcare organizations

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftMed , the leader in On Demand workforce technology, announced today the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of two strategic executives: J.J. Ewing, RN, BSN, CCRN as Chief Nursing Executive, and Ashley Foster, MBA, SHRM-SCP as Executive Vice President of Acute Partnerships. Both Ewing and Foster bring a deep understanding of the healthcare workforce landscape and will contribute to advancing ShiftMed's commitment to bringing labor cost savings, staff engagement, retention and flexibility.

These new additions to the team reinforce ShiftMed's commitment to addressing the critical workforce challenges healthcare organizations face. With extensive experience working alongside health system leaders, both Ewing and Foster have a deep understanding of the economics of healthcare and the ability for technology to have a huge impact on hospital workflows and operations.

J.J. Ewing brings more than 30 years of experience in nursing leadership, business development, and addressing complex workforce challenges. She began her career as an emergency room and intensive care unit nurse at Penn State Hershey Medical Center and has built three successful companies in healthcare staffing. Formerly a key leader at AMN healthcare, Ewing now drives strategic, client-focused partnerships at ShiftMed. From a clinical perspective, she brings a collaborative and a consultative approach to her partners at healthcare organizations across the country supporting their journey towards workforce excellence, stability, and operational efficiency through innovative and technology enhanced solutions. Ewing approaches all solutions with an underlying focus on strategies that align with the highest quality of patient care and superior outcomes.

Ashley Foster brings more than 15 years of healthcare HR experience, with a focus on creating innovative, sustainable workforce strategies for hospitals and health systems. Her leadership spans strategic HR management, talent acquisition, and employee retention, having successfully guided HR teams at major health systems. Her work focuses on addressing the critical challenges facing healthcare today including recruitment, retention, and workforce sustainability, by advocating for flexible staffing models that empower healthcare organizations to meet evolving workforce demands while enhancing employee satisfaction and engagement.

"We're thrilled to welcome these two incredible leaders to our executive team," said Todd Walrath, CEO and founder of ShiftMed. "Their extensive healthcare leadership experience and forward-thinking approaches will help ShiftMed continue to drive strategic growth and transform healthcare staffing for the benefit of organizations, staff, and patients."

For more information about ShiftMed and its innovative healthcare workforce management solutions, please visit https://www.shiftmed.com .

About ShiftMed:

The ShiftMed Workforce Management Platform empowers healthcare facilities across all segments—from hospital systems and post-acute care centers to in-home providers—to reduce costs by optimizing shift fulfillment. By intelligently routing order flow to internal teams and on-demand float pools, ShiftMed minimizes contract labor and returns control of workforce spending to healthcare leaders. Seamlessly integrating with existing HR and scheduling systems, ShiftMed provides a comprehensive view of workforce expenses.

ShiftMed offers a suite of solutions tailored to meet specific needs. ShiftMed Flex equips internal staff with a custom-branded mobile app, enabling them to fill scheduling gaps and reduce overtime costs. ShiftMed On-Demand expands internal float teams, reducing reliance on travel and contract nurses. The ShiftMed Unlimited Network delivers unparalleled shift fulfillment through the world's first Digital MSP, ensuring consistent, high-quality care coverage. For more information, visit www.shiftmed.com .

SOURCE ShiftMed