Shijingshan: Committed to High-Level Openness

BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, China successfully hosted its first national-level international large-scale fair—the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) 2024, which concluded on September 16. The event featured exhibitors from 85 countries and international organizations, participating under their national governments or headquarters, with over 450 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders showcasing their offerings both online and offline.

Adhering to the open, cooperative and mutually beneficial principle, the CIFTIS injects new momentum into global economic development through concrete actions. As one of the "dual venues" for the fair, Shijingshan District hosted a variety of business activities, including exhibitions, negotiations, and conferences. While providing meeting organization services, it showcased the achievements of Shijingshan in fostering openness and development. By leveraging the Fair's platform, Shijingshan seeks to promote its developmental advantages globally and aims to attract more partners to this welcoming district for mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation.

Presenting Achievements in Open Cooperation and Development in Multiple Dimensions

This CIFTIS's Shougang Park venue is composed of nine thematic exhibitions, including telecommunications, computer and information services; financial services; culture & tourism services; education services; sports services; supply chain & business services; engineering consulting & construction services; health services; and environmental services. It circles around cultivating new quality productive forces while showcasing the latest achievements, technologies, and applications in the digitalization, intelligentization, and greening of services trade, creating a "debut stage" for global services trade.

Shijingshan leverages its strengths by organizing five thematic exhibitions and four promotional booths on-site. The culture & tourism services exhibition promoted Shijingshan's rich culture and tourism resources, while also building a support area for paired assistance to highlight its revitalization efforts to a global audience. The financial services exhibition showcased its achievements in economic development across five sectors, that is, sci-tech finance, green finance, inclusive finance, pension finance, and digital finance. The exhibition of telecommunications, computer and information services highlighted the growth of Shijingshan's the artificial intelligence large model industry cluster and key humanoid robot enterprises. In addition, the primary and secondary school science education experimental zone invited participation from six national-level science education centers, including Shijingshan District, to display their accomplishments. Four schools, including the Beijing National Day School Shijingshan, showcased their scientific research and learning outcomes through visual presentations and videos, while also engaging visitors in interactive science experiments.

The AIES Beijing Open is made up of four competition areas, virtual cycling, virtual rowing, virtual dance, and virtual table tennis. The event welcomed international competitors, domestic professional athletes, high-level amateurs, and university students, while showing the achievements of the "digital + sports" industry. Besides, four promotional booths focused on taxation, justice, investment, and commerce showcases Shijingshan's tax and judicial policies, offering one-stop policy guidance for participating businesses and visitors. These booths also clarified investment promotion policies, creating a unique event that integrates commerce, tourism, culture, and sports.

Working Together for Global Open Cooperation and Development

The Open Cooperation Forum 2024 was held on the afternoon of September 13. Experts, scholars, government representatives, and business leaders from both domestic and international backgrounds gathered at the Shougang Park to engage in in-depth discussions on promoting high-level open cooperation and supporting regional economic development. Shijingshan District is committed to taking industrial transformation as the strategic foundation for its initiatives, establishing several distinctive industrial parks, including the Intelligent Technology Park, Industrial Internet Park, Virtual Reality Park, Science Fiction Industry Cluster, and Artificial Intelligence Large Model Cluster. What's more, the district is focusing on new opportunities in future information, future health, future manufacturing, and future space, continually enhancing its innovation capacity, development vitality, economic strength, and overall competitiveness.

It is dedicated to expanding openness as a key driver for integrating into the capital's new development pattern. The district capitalizes on a range of policy opportunities, including the construction of Beijing's two zones, effectively leveraging the role of expanding services and deepening economic reforms. It continues to optimize the business environment, actively participates in organizing the CIFTIS, and develops high-standard international cooperation zones to provide a broad platform and efficient services for enterprises to settle and cluster. Shijingshan aims to implement high-level openness to promote high-quality development, enhance mechanisms for foreign openness, innovate and elevate services trade, and align with international economic and trade standards, creating a premier business environment characterized by marketization, rule of law, and internationalization.

Three parallel forums took place during this CIFTIS. With the theme of "Leveraging Overseas Strength for Development • Pursuing Broad Horizons Through Innovation", the Dream Incubator of Overseas Chinese Beijing Forum set up ten sub-venues abroad, aiming to enhance the involvement of overseas Chinese's capital and expertise in Beijing's high-quality development. The Artificial General Intelligence Computility Forum focused on "Releasing New Quality Productive Forces with Unbounded Intelligence and Computational Foundations", where industry experts and scholars explored new possibilities in artificial general intelligence computility. The Digital Energy Development Forum 2024, themed as "Energizing the Future with Digital Innovation", showcased a range of quality development achievements and finalized partnerships for several high-quality projects, uniting all parties to advance digital innovation and development.

The rich array of side events is one of the highlights of this CIFTIS. The International Open Cooperation Promotion Conference circled around developing the international open cooperation zone, drawing representatives from international organizations, leading global companies, and prospective businesses seeking to establish a presence in these areas. It centered on the advantages of Shijingshan's key industries to attract target enterprises. Furthermore, the Roundtable Discussion of Foreign-Funded Enterprises engaged representatives from international organizations, business associations, and foreign-funded companies from countries like Malaysia, Singapore, and France to explore collaboration in aligning with high-standard international economic and trade rules, as well as market access in the service sector, sharing the successes of modernization with Chinese characteristics.

To enhance the consumer experience for attendees of the CIFTIS, Shijingshan has expanded its comprehensive service offerings in areas such as food, accommodation, transportation, tourism, entertainment and shopping. The Second "Here I Am for CIFTIS" Shijingshan Culture and Tourism Carnival has been significantly upgraded, evidenced by the "Divine Beasts Ascend to Immortal Mountain": Enchanting Night Tour in Shijing Mountain. The "Surprises Await in Shijingshan. Hey There, CIFTIS!" promotional event was held during the 14th Shijingshan Consumption Festival. This included online surprise announcements and a consumption map showcasing quality shopping venues. Special surprise floats were on display, with oversized themed shopping bags distributed. Shopping centers like Joy City, Xirondo Plaza, Modern Plaza, and Chang'an Mills in Shijingshan also launched supporting promotional activities. Business tours in Shijingshan offered three dedicated routes, inviting exhibitors from digital technology, finance and insurance, culture and tourism, and sports related industries to explore relevant industrial parks and attractions for in-depth exchanges.

The China International Fair for Trade in Services 2024 has successfully concluded. Utilizing this platform, Shijingshan has once again showed its high-quality development achievements and favorable business environment to a global audience. We look forward to collaborating with more partners in an open and inclusive manner to create a win-win future.

SOURCE Open Cooperation Forum