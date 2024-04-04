Shimadzu Medical Systems USA acquires California X-ray Imaging Services, Inc. to strengthen Healthcare Business in North America

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), a medical division of Shimadzu Precision instruments, Inc., which is a subsidiary of Shimadzu Corporation Japan (Shimadzu), has acquired California X-ray Imaging Services, Inc. (CIS) in order to further expand its Healthcare Business in North America.

Gary Boudreaux and Junji Sakamoto

CIS, located in Vacaville, CA, has successfully provided medical imaging products and services as an authorized dealer of several professional brands since the year 1992. CIS's focus has been throughout the northern California and northern Nevada of the U.S. and has established an excellent business reputation among its customers.

Gary Boudreaux, President of CIS, stated: "As a long-time distributor for Shimadzu Medical Systems USA, our ability to provide advanced imaging technology and service to the medical community has been the key to our success. Customer satisfaction has always been our top priority. I am convinced this acquisition will facilitate growth in Northern California and Nevada as we continue to exceed our customers' expectations."

Tom Kloetzly, SMS Vice President of National Sales & Marketing, emphasizes that, "This acquisition is expected to enhance our ability to build further customer relationships and provide high-quality service support in the region and future growth of SMS. CIS has been our partner for many years, and we look forward to leveraging the strengths of both organizations."

In recent years, advancements in medical technology have sophisticated the market needs, making it more important to closely collaborate with customers to deliver products and services that meet their requirements. Shimadzu believes that this business expansion will contribute to more involvement in the healthcare market and help provide uniform high-quality service to our customers in the West Coast of the U.S.

About California X-ray Imaging Services, Inc.

California X-ray Imaging Services, Inc., founded in 1992, maintains an excellent reputation of providing quality diagnostic medical imaging products and services to the medical community. CIS is headquartered in Vacaville, CA. Visit CIS at: https://californiaimagingservices.com

About Shimadzu Medical Systems USA

Shimadzu Corporation, founded in 1875 in Kyoto, Japan and the parent of Shimadzu Precision Instruments, Inc. doing business as Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), is a global provider of medical diagnostic equipment including conventional, interventional, and digital X-Ray systems. Shimadzu Medical Systems USA is headquartered in Long Beach, CA with Sales and Service offices throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Canada with a Sales and Marketing office located in Cleveland, OH and Direct Operations headquartered out of Dallas, TX, Kenmore, WA, and the greater Chicago area. Visit SMS at: www.shimadzu-usa.com or call (800) 228-1429.

