Shimadzu Medical Systems USA receives HCAI Special Seismic Certification Preapproval for FLUOROspeed X1 RF system

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan.10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shimadzu Medical Systems USA, a subsidiary of Shimadzu Corporation, has received HCAI Special Seismic Certification preapproval for the FLUOROspeed X1.

The successful completion of certification ensures earthquake resistance capability and allows us to offer our latest patient side conventional RF table system with a multitude of features that improve workflow and operator efficiencies to healthcare facilities in California.

FLUOROspeed X1

The FLUOROspeed X1 edition conventional RF system, designed with patient side table controls for the operator, comes equipped with a 17"x17" dynamic digital X‐ray detector (FPD) in the table bucky allowing it to both be used for fluoroscopy as well as radiographic exams. With its 31.5‐inch aperture opening between tabletop and deck, the X1 is the ideal digital RF system providing access for imaging patients in wheelchairs, yet it can fit in smaller rooms where space is limited.

Furthermore, by adding a second X‐ray tube on an overhead rail, the system functionality and versatility of the room increases exponentially.

About Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS)

Shimadzu Corporation, founded in 1875 in Kyoto, Japan and the parent of Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), is a global provider of medical diagnostic equipment including conventional, interventional, and digital X-Ray systems. Shimadzu Medical Systems USA is headquartered in Long Beach, CA with Sales and Service offices throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Canada with a Sales and Marketing office located in Cleveland, OH and Direct Operations headquartered out of Dallas, TX, Kenmore, WA, and the greater Chicago area. Visit SMS at: www.shimadzu-usa.com or call (800) 228-1429.

