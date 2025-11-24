Shimadzu Medical Systems USA announces the release of the SC15

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), a division of Shimadzu Precision Instruments, Inc. (SPI) which is fully owned by Shimadzu Corporation, Japan, is excited to announce the release of the SC15 in the United States.

Shimadzu SC15

Mobile C-arm systems are X-ray fluoroscopy systems mainly used for orthopedic surgery. The C-shaped arm can be freely positioned as it rotates around the patient. The ability to obtain clear fluoroscopic images in real time enables physicians to visually confirm the progress of orthopedic surgeries, supporting optimal decision-making throughout the procedure. The versatility of mobile C-arm systems, which deliver high-definition imaging for a wide range of procedures such as orthopedic surgery, pain management, and shunt contrast studies, is fueling consistent market expansion.

The SC15 features state-of-the-art FPD technology that provides high-quality fluoroscopic images, enabling physicians to clearly assess surgical progress and confirm that procedures are proceeding as planned. The large 43-inch monitor helps improve communication between surgical personnel and the touch panel console installed on the C-arm cart provides a stress-free operating experience. It helps create a comfortable and convenient operating environment and is expected to serve a wide range of applications in the growing C-arm market.

Features of the Shimadzu SC15

High-precision visualization with a 43" primary display and secondary technologist monitor for optimal intraoperative viewing.

15kW generator delivers the power needed for a broad spectrum of surgical applications, from orthopedics, to pain management, to general surgery, to vascular.

Intuitive user interface ensures fast, seamless control of imaging parameters and dose management in the OR.

Auto-collimation minimizes manual adjustments, enabling the radiographer to stay focused on patient care and surgical support.

Optional vascular package enhances imaging versatility, extending capabilities for complex interventions.

About Shimadzu Medical Systems USA

Shimadzu Corporation, founded in 1875 in Kyoto, Japan and the parent of Shimadzu Precision Instruments, Inc. doing business as Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), is a global provider of medical diagnostic equipment including conventional, interventional, and digital X-Ray systems. Shimadzu Medical Systems USA is headquartered in Long Beach, CA with Sales and Service offices throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Direct Operations headquartered out of Dallas, TX, Kenmore, WA, and the greater Chicago area. Visit SMS at: www.shimadzu-usa.com or call (800) 228-1429.

