Shimadzu Medical Systems USA announces the release of the Trinias series with SCORE Opera ST

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), a division of Shimadzu Precision Instruments, Inc. (SPI) which is fully owned by Shimadzu Corporation, Japan, is excited to announce the release of the Trinias series with SCORE Opera ST in the United States.

Trinias SMART Voice

The Trinias series is an angiography system used for catheterization procedures and vascular disease examinations and procedures. Angiography systems are mostly operated using touch panels and control levers, which can make operator's hands full in sterile procedures. With the new SMART Voice, Shimadzu offers voice recognition function for taking user experience to next level. Speaking into a microphone allows up to 21 different commands(*) to support stress-free operation and workflow. SMART Voice will be provided through SCORE Link, subscription model that can be adjusted as the clinical practice changes.

Based on our three important design principles, SMS is committed to further amplifying our Lean Design and Sustainable Design to provide solutions for today's challenges in the healthcare workplace. This product will be showcased at the RSNA (Radiological Society of North America) Technical Exhibits, held in Chicago, IL from November 30.

(*) As of November 2025

For more details, visit

Trinias B12s/C16s/C12s/F12s with SCORE Opera : SHIMADZU MEDICAL SYSTEMS USA

Trinias B8s/C8s/F8s with SCORE Opera : SHIMADZU MEDICAL SYSTEMS USA

About Shimadzu Medical Systems USA

Shimadzu Corporation, founded in 1875 in Kyoto, Japan and the parent of Shimadzu Precision Instruments, Inc. doing business as Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), is a global provider of medical diagnostic equipment including conventional, interventional, and digital X-Ray systems. Shimadzu Medical Systems USA is headquartered in Long Beach, CA with Sales and Service offices throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Direct Operations headquartered out of Dallas, TX, Kenmore, WA, and the greater Chicago area. Visit SMS at: www.shimadzu-usa.com or call (800) 228-1429.

