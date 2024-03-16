Shincheonji Church of Jesus Commemorates Its 40th Anniversary

Over 30,000 Participants Join for Historic Event

NEW YORK, March 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, commemorated its 40th anniversary at the Cheongpyeong Shincheonji Peace Training Institute on Thursday, March 14th. The ceremony included a commemorative video, special performances, and a sermon by Shincheonji Church Chairman Lee Man-hee.



"Just as Jesus sacrificed himself to follow God's will, we should also understand God's will and allow it to be done, not with blind faith but with knowledge of God and our hope," Chairman Lee said, stressing the importance of following God's will and loving one's neighbor.



Chairman Lee concluded his remarks by expressing gratitude for the increasing number of people learning the objective of God recorded in the Book of Revelation in the Bible. He urged, "Let more people be saved by the Word. Let's work together to create a better world."



Despite having more than 30,000 participants in attendance at the commemorative event, safety and order were prioritized and maintained throughout the gathering.



The organizers announced that they had prepared for the event with meticulous safety management plans. Their efforts were based on their experience with successfully hosting three recent graduation ceremonies, each with more than 100,000 attendees.



Since its founding on March 14, 1984, Shincheonji Church has experienced rapid growth in membership. The number of graduates produced through its Zion Christian Mission Center -- which teaches the Bible free of charge from Genesis to Revelation -- has also steadily increased over time.



At its 110th graduation ceremony in 2019, Shincheonji Church produced 103,764 graduates. In 2022 and 2023, 106,186 and 108,084 students graduated, respectively, achieving over 100,000 graduates for two consecutive years.



Shincheonji Church over time has also emphasized the value of unity and collaboration with other churches. Worldwide, Shincheonji Church has promoted the exchange of Bible teachings and signed MOUs with 443 churches in South Korea and 9,462 churches in 77 countries abroad. Additionally, 1,382 churches in 38 countries have changed their church signboards to Shincheonji Church of Jesus, acknowledging the excellence of its Bible teachings.



The March 14th commemorative event held in South Korea was simultaneously broadcast online in 66 countries worldwide. For more information, please email [email protected].

