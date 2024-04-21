Shincheonji Church of Jesus Hosts 1st Continental Bible Seminar in the Philippines

Asia I Seminar is First of Many Planned for 2024

NEW YORK, April 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shincheonji 2024 Continental Bible Seminar Asia Ⅰ was hosted April 20th in the Philippines. Shincheonji Church Chairman Lee Man-hee delivered the main lecture at the Philippine International Convention Center in a crowded lecture hall seating 4,000 people.

The Philippines event is the first of a series of seminars planned for 2024. The seminar was organized following fervent requests from pastors and believers worldwide for a Shincheonji Revelation word seminar.

As Chairman Lee took the stage for the April 20th seminar, he introduced the start of his faith journey. Much like the recorders of the content in the Bible, Chairman Lee spoke about his own background and lineage.

Chairman Lee was born in Cheongdo County, Gyeongsangbuk-do, South Korea in 1931. As a combat soldier on the frontlines of the Korean War, he experienced the consequences of national colonization and warfare firsthand.

Many years later, Chairman Lee started Shincheonji Church of Jesus in 1984. Since that time, he has been testifying about the fulfillment of the Book of Revelation.

"There's a time for prophecy and a time for fulfillment," Chairman Lee emphasized during his lecture. "The purpose of prophesying in advance is for people to see, hear, and believe when it comes to fruition."

Chairman Lee stressed that one must understand the era and the reality of the time to believe in the prophecies inside of the scriptures. He concluded by urging people to internalize the word and become living embodiments of the Bible.

The trip to the Philippines was Chairman Lee's 12th visit to the country since 2013. Despite the pandemic, Shincheonji Church has continuously hosted online Bible seminars that have garnered the attention of people worldwide.

Following the seminars, Shincheonji Church signed MOUs with 443 churches in South Korea and 9,462 churches in 77 countries overseas. Notably, 1,382 churches in 38 countries changed their church signs to Shincheonji Church of Jesus after engaging in a Bible teaching exchange.

Throughout 2024, Chairman Lee plans to lead additional seminars in Europe, Africa, America, and Oceania. The series will conclude with another seminar hosted in Asia. Each event will be broadcast live on YouTube in multiple languages.

