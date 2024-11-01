Shincheonji Church of Jesus Holds Ceremony With 111,628 Graduates

For the Fourth Time, More Than 100,000 Theology Students Graduate in One Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zion Christian Mission Center of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, held its 115th graduation ceremony at the Shincheonji Cheongju Church on October 30th. The total number of graduates was 111,628.

This was the world's largest graduation ceremony and a record-breaking achievement for Shincheonji Church, marking the fourth time that its mission center has produced more than 100,000 theology student graduates in a single year since 2019.

The graduation was scheduled to be held at Imjingak Peace Nuri in Paju-city, South Korea. The rental, however, was suddenly canceled the day before the event, requiring the church to find an alternative location for the ceremony. Despite the last-minute change in venue, the event was held with an unprecedented number of participants, including about 10,000 overseas graduates and 1,000 foreign religious figures who visited Korea to attend the ceremony.

"Today, in this world, there is no place other than Shincheonji that masters the Book of Revelation," said Shincheonji Church Chairman Man-Hee Lee in a lecture before the graduation ceremony.

"Shincheonji can testify to the prophecies of the Book of Revelation and its reality because there is a pastor who received the book in Chapter 10 of Revelation and saw and heard the events of Chapters 22, 8, and 16 directly at the scene," Chairman Lee added. He also emphasized that now that they have graduated, the graduates should become capable enough to teach others and help them graduate as well.

Zion Christian Mission Center Director Tan Young-jin noted that this year's graduates include 3,377 pastors. Currently, 6,203 pastors are attending the mission center and studying the entirety of the Bible, including all 22 chapters of the Book of Revelation.

"Shincheonji is the only church that has grown by more than 100,000 people every year, and this is surprising to the world," Director Tan Young-jin said.

"As Shincheonji Church of Jesus grows rapidly through this unrivaled word education system, there is a lot of interest from home and abroad. There have been cases where churches and even entire denominations have come to us to request cooperation," another official from the mission center explained.

