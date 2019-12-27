Shincheonji Church of Jesus Issues Statement Against Pastor Jun Kwang-hoon for Words of Blasphemy

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (SCJ) is calling for the resignation of the President of the Christian Council of Korea (CCK) Pastor Jun Kwang-hoon as well for the CCK to be disbanded following controversial comments made by Pastor Jun.

SCJ released a public statement on December 24th urging members of the CCK to leave the organization due to its misguided leadership. "Pastor Jun spoke against God by saying, 'If you mess around, I will kill you,' and other similar remarks. He has committed the sin of blaspheming God and the Holy Spirit. Pastor Jun's words are the words of the CCK. Thus, the true identity of the spirit (god) over the CCK is being exposed."

The public statement continues, "God, the Creator of the universe, is a holy entity whom all the people of the earth worship and revere. Jesus and the members of Shincheonji are God's spiritual children born of God's seed, as testified in Matthew 13:24-30 and 13:38-39. As God is the Father of the members of Shincheonji. Why does Pastor Jun wish to kill our Father?"

The acts of the protestant churches that are member churches of the CCK have committed religious crimes dating back to the Japanese colonial era, which include worshipping and praising the Japanese gods at their shrine. More recently, many pastors of the CCK's member churches have been involved in 12,000 convictions and crimes over the past ten years. Biblically, the pastors of the CCK teach the book of Revelation incompletely—adding and subtracting from its words.

Shincheonji is asking for members apart of the CCK to consider their religious future. "Believers who are following blindly – do you think there is salvation in the CCK, an organization that says to "kill God"?

A representative of Shincheonji Church of Jesus said, "President Jun Kwang-hoon claims that he has been anointed, and even asserting that the entire country of South Korea centers around him, and that he will kill God if things do not go his way." He also explained, "Such assertions expose his heretic beliefs that use religion for power and oppose God. The CCK – a political organization masked under religion – must be shut down immediately."

Media Contact:

SCJ News

(562) 344-5016

231577@email4pr.com

SOURCE Shincheonji Church of Jesus