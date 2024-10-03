Shincheonji Church of Jesus Plans to Host Seoul Bible Seminar

Bible Seminar Series Continues After Much Success

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, is currently hosting a series of seminars titled, "2024 Shincheonji's Bible Seminar on Testifying to the Fulfillment of Revelation."

The two most recent Bible seminars that took place on September 25th and September 29th in Masan and Busan, South Korea, were successful. The Masan Church seminar gathered 16,000 people in person. The Busan Seminar featured over 70,000 participants, including pastors, who gathered and showed their passion for the word that explains not only prophecy, but also the fulfillment of the Book of Revelation.

The next Bible seminar is scheduled to take place on October 5th in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, South Korea. The event is being promoted on a large scale around the world and is garnering much interest among pastors and everyday believers seeking to clearly understand the will and plan of God in the final era of Revelation.

The upcoming seminar will feature Shincheonji Church Chairman Man-hee Lee as the main speaker, and will be broadcast live on the Shincheonji Church of Jesus Official YouTube channel.

