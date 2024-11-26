Shincheonji Church of Jesus Successfully Concluded Its "Shincheonji Word Seminar: Testifying to the Fulfillment of Revelation" Leaving Pastors Astonished

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "No one has testified to the reality of the Revelation for 2000 years, but Jesus chose me to testify."

Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of Testimony (Shincheonji Church), a notable group in Korea's religious community, successfully concluded its "Shincheonji Word Seminar: Testifying to the Fulfillment of Revelation" on November 23 at the Peace Training Institute in Cheongpyeong, Gyeonggi Province. Over 200 pastors from various denominations attended the event and expressed deep emotion and shock at Chairman Lee Man-hee's sermon.

Chairman Lee began his lecture by stating, "If anything I've said is incorrect, please point it out."

Lee explained that testifying to biblical prophecy and its fulfillment is in line with Jesus' instructions. "For 2,000 years, no one has testified to the reality of Revelation because only those who see and hear the events can do so," he stated. "Revelation has been fulfilled today, and Jesus has chosen a spokesperson to deliver this message. I testify according to His instructions," Lee declared.

Using specific examples, he meticulously explained how each verse of Revelation has been fulfilled, leaving attendees shocked and amazed.

He urged listeners to "set aside personal thoughts and judgments and believe in God based on the Bible." He affirmed, "Now is the time of Revelation's fulfillment," and cautioned that failing to recognize the truth would be akin to being blind and deaf.

Lee also emphasized, "Those who add to or subtract from Revelation cannot enter heaven. Are there any churches today that have not done so?" He called for repentance and a return to unity with God, urging a sincere understanding of the fulfillment.

Despite being 93 years old, his message deeply resonated with those present, with pastors unanimously agreeing on its profound impact.

Presbyterian pastor Kim Yong-ho remarked, "The more I hear Chairman Lee's teachings, the more inspired and moved I become. As a pastor, I feel strongly that listening to him is essential to improving my ministry."

Another pastor noted, "Chairman Lee's insights into the reality of the religious community help resolve conflicts among clergy. This is truly needed in Korea today."

Reflecting the pastors' sentiments, the seminar went beyond traditional preaching. Chairman Lee presented concrete evidence of the fulfillment of Revelation by comparing scripture with real-world events.

"The biggest issue in Korean Christianity is failing to grasp biblical prophecies as reality," another pastor stated. "This seminar offers a clear solution."

The seminar is anticipated to set a new standard and prompt changes in Korean Christianity by vividly presenting the reality of Revelation's fulfillment to pastors.

