SHINE Technologies Appoints Experienced Company Builder to Board of Directors

SHINE Technologies, LLC

07 Jun, 2023, 11:18 ET

JANESVILLE, Wis., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHINE Technologies, LLC, a next-generation fusion technology company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Frederick Robertson to the company's board of directors.

Robertson brings a wealth of experience in building companies in the medical device, life science and pharmaceutical industries. He held the role of CEO and director of TomoTherapy, a producer of sophisticated X-ray-based cancer therapy equipment, until the company was acquired in 2011. Prior to that, Robertson's roles included: President and CEO of GE Marquette Medical Systems; Chief Clinical Officer of GE Medical Systems; and President and CEO, among other management positions, of Marquette Medical Systems.

"Fred's experience building rapid growth companies in the healthcare arena will serve us well as we scale our company to meet the growing market demands of medical isotopes like lutetium-177, molybdenum-99 and others," SHINE founder and CEO Greg Piefer said. "He's been a trusted advisor to the company and the board for years, and the timing is right to bring him on the board to help us scale to the next level as we transition from development to operating and growth."

Along with serving as an advisor to SHINE, Robertson has been a venture partner at Baird Capital since 2011 and retired from the anesthesiology faculty at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in 2018. He serves on the board of directors of the University of Wisconsin Foundation, the Morgridge Institute for Research, Ensodata, Inc., Elucent, Inc., Saranas Inc., Virtual Incision, and Zurex Pharma, Inc.; and previously served as a board member for Lantheus.

Robertson received his MBA from San Diego State University and earned his M.D. from University of Wisconsin Medical School.

"This is an exciting time for SHINE as it works to make fusion-driven medical isotopes a reality," Robertson said. "There is an urgent, worldwide need for these critical diagnostic and therapeutic nuclear isotopes, especially lutetium-177, and I'm eager to play a role in combating those shortages."

Robertson's appointment to the board begins immediately.

About SHINE Technologies
Based in Janesville, Wisconsin, SHINE deploys its safe, cost-effective and environmentally friendly fusion technology in a stepwise approach. Its systems are used to inspect industrial components in aerospace, defense, energy and other sectors. SHINE's proprietary medical isotope production processes create non-carrier-added lutetium-177 and are expected to create molybdenum-99. In the future, SHINE plans to scale its fusion technology to help solve one of energy's toughest hurdles by recycling nuclear waste. Through a purpose-driven and phased approach, SHINE aims to generate fusion power to deliver clean, abundant energy that could transform life on Earth. Want to learn more about SHINE? Visit www.shinefusion.com and follow us @shinefusion.

