SHINE Technologies Names Derek Kramer as New Chief Operating Officer

JANESVILLE, Wis., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SHINE Technologies, a next-generation fusion company, today announced the appointment of Derek Kramer as its new chief operating officer. This latest investment in SHINE's leadership team demonstrates the company's commitment to enhance its operational excellence further and strategically execute against the company's four-staged approach to fusion.

Kramer brings broad experience from his prior role as executive vice president and COO at Archaea Energy, a renewable natural gas company. At SHINE, Derek will focus on scaling operations as the company transitions from an R&D-focused organization to a commercial enterprise.

"SHINE is a formidable collection of engineering, finance, and operational professionals who I am privileged to work alongside," said Derek Kramer. "It's a unique intersection of a company that intends to level up humanity and is well-positioned to realize this vision. I'm excited to be a part of this innovative organization and help build towards a future with fusion-based energy."

Kramer's industry expertise and experience bringing innovative technologies to market, combined with his operational expertise, will be instrumental in helping SHINE navigate the complexities of scaling up its fusion-based offerings. As the company grows, maintaining a strong, unified culture will be essential to attracting and retaining top talent. Kramer's engaged and accessible leadership style will help foster a positive, productive work environment to support SHINE's long-term success.

"Derek is an exceptional leader who has successfully guided multiple organizations through the critical transition from groundbreaking technology development to commercialization and large-scale operation," said Greg Piefer, SHINE Founder and CEO. "I am confident that his natural leadership abilities and enthusiasm for our practical, scalable approach to bettering the world with fusion will be instrumental in our success. We are thrilled to welcome Derek to the SHINE team and look forward to his impact on our mission to deliver the promise of fusion for a safer, healthier, and cleaner world."

About SHINE Technologies

Headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin, SHINE Technologies stands as an industry leader in next-generation fusion, deploying innovative fusion and fusion-based technology that seamlessly combines safety, cost-efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

Distinguished by its proprietary medical isotope production processes, SHINE is at the forefront of creating non-carrier-added lutetium-177—a vital component in cutting-edge medical treatments. Anticipating further advancements, the company's forward-looking vision includes the creation of molybdenum-99, a diagnostic tool that plays a pivotal role in medical procedures aimed at detecting heart disease and cancer.

SHINE's commitment to innovation extends beyond the realms of industry and healthcare. Drawing on its fusion-technology expertise, the company has set its sights on addressing one of energy's most complex challenges—nuclear waste recycling. With a comprehensive and visionary approach, SHINE is steadfastly driving advancements across multiple sectors, leaving an indelible mark on the domains of technology, healthcare, and sustainable energy solutions.

