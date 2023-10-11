SHINE Technologies Raises $70 Million Financing Round to Accelerate the Commercialization of Near-Term Applications of Fusion Technology

Financing will support SHINE's four-phased approach to fusion, and accelerate the domestic production of medical isotopes

JANESVILLE, Wis., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHINE Technologies, LLC, a next-generation fusion technology company, today announced it has raised $70 million in additional funding. The round was led by existing investors including Baillie Gifford and Fidelity Management & Research Company, and also includes participation from new institutional investors. This round will complete the commercialization and scale-up of the company's near-term applications of fusion technology, which are used in the industrial, defense, and healthcare markets.

SHINE is deploying a four-phased approach that commercializes fusion today while scaling its technology into the future. This approach provides important near-term economic and social benefits, while building a profitable foundation for the company to sustainably grow toward its longer term objectives in energy.

"From the beginning, our purpose has been to deliver cost-effective fusion technologies to help the world, with a long term goal of providing cost-effective fusion energy. Our approach is differentiated in that it's grounded in a pragmatic, market-driven path. This financing is expected to carry us through several major inflection points, including profitability as we continue to refine fusion technology to solve today's problems in medicine, manufacturing, energy and beyond," said Greg Piefer, founder and CEO of SHINE. "We're now ramping our production of Lu-177 to get life-saving medicine to  cancer patients more quickly. It's the latest use of our technology to improve the world, and adds to our neutron inspection and radiation effects testing businesses, which are helping ensure people are safe through applications in aerospace, space and defense. Ultimately, these success stories will build value, as well as the skills and credibility needed to achieve our ultimate goal of achieving affordable fusion energy."

This summer, SHINE announced the opening of Cassiopeia, the largest lutetium-177 production facility in North America. The company is now finalizing the commissioning of the facility, which is expected to become operational at the end of this year. SHINE made its first commercial sales of Lu-177 in 2020.

Lu-177 is a radioactive agent that, when paired with a cancer-seeking molecule, delivers highly targeted radiation to cancer metastases, killing cancer cells while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy cells. At full capacity, the facility is expected to be capable of producing up to 200,000 doses of life-saving treatment per year. At a time when vital pharmaceuticals and therapy treatments are in limited supply, this financing will accelerate U.S.-based production and commercialization of critical medical isotopes used in millions of procedures annually.  

"The success of Lu-177-based cancer treatments in extending patients' lives around the world is exciting. SHINE's unique approach is solving critical problems in the radioisotope supply chain and helping get these medicines to the people who need them," said Luke Ward, Investment Manager at Baillie Gifford. "We look forward to continuing our partnership as SHINE scales its fusion technology to tackle even bigger challenges and create a safer, healthier and cleaner world." 

To learn more about SHINE and its four phased approach to fusion please visit https://www.shinefusion.com

About SHINE Technologies

SHINE deploys its safe, cost-effective and environmentally friendly fusion technology in a stepwise approach. Its systems are used to inspect industrial components in aerospace, defense, energy and other sectors. SHINE's proprietary medical isotope production processes currently create non-carrier-added lutetium-177 and are expected to create molybdenum-99 once its medical isotope production facility, The Chrysalis, is operational. These important medicines are used in tens of thousands of daily procedures to diagnose and treat heart disease, late-stage cancer, and other serious illnesses. In the future, SHINE plans to scale its fusion technology to help solve one of energy's toughest hurdles by recycling nuclear waste. Through a purpose-driven and phased approach, SHINE aims to generate fusion power to deliver clean, abundant energy that could transform life on Earth. Learn more at shinefusion.com and follow us @shinefusion.

