SHINE Technologies Selects Deep Isolation as its Technology Provider for High-Level Waste Storage and Disposal

JANESVILLE, Wis., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SHINE Technologies today announced that it has selected Deep Isolation's technology as its preferred solution for storage and disposal of the high-level waste that will remain as a residue after deployment of SHINE's technology for recycling used nuclear fuel (UNF). The two companies have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly drive forward spent fuel recycling supported by a safe and scalable solution for the resulting waste streams.

Under this agreement, SHINE and Deep Isolation will collaborate and exchange critical information for the use of Deep Isolation's Universal Canister System (UCS) and patented directional drilling solution for deep borehole disposal for isolation and management of high-level waste.

A joint study by the two companies in 2023 looked at the feasibility and costs of disposing 100% of the high-level waste (HLW) remaining from SHINE's 200 MTHiM pilot reprocessing facility by encapsulating the waste in the Universal Canister System and emplacing in deep boreholes. The study concluded that SHINE's recycling process reduced the HLW volume by over 90% from the original UNF volume, and that Deep Isolation's solution is technically and economically viable for the remaining waste. The study also identified areas where further technical work could optimize Deep Isolation's technology for the remaining waste, reducing disposal costs even further.

"Our partnership with Deep Isolation marks an important step in achieving our mission. Climate change appears to be happening and accelerating, and nuclear energy is one of the best tools currently available to address carbon emissions. The approximately 90,000 tons of civilian spent nuclear fuel across the United States represent an untapped and arguably renewable resource that if recycled will reduce emissions and accelerate the deployment of carbon free fission energy" said Greg Piefer, founder and CEO of SHINE. "The result of this work will be a reduction in waste volumes and ultimately half-life that allows for simpler, safer disposal. Deep Isolation has proven they have a realistic and reasonable solution for the disposal of these wastes, among others as needed. Our agreement underscores our mutual commitment to improve the world through enabling expansion of clean fission power while responsibly managing its waste stream."

Liz Muller, CEO of Deep Isolation, says, "This agreement gives the two companies a clear framework to commercialize our respective innovations in an integrated way. Clean nuclear power can only take off if the industry can show society that there are safe, practical, and permanent means of disposing the highly radioactive materials that result. Integrating Deep Isolation's disposal technology with SHINE's recycling technology offers a powerful solution."

About Deep Isolation

Deep Isolation is a leading global innovator in nuclear waste storage and disposal solutions. Driven by a passion for environmental stewardship and scientific ingenuity, the company's patented solution of advanced nuclear technologies enables global delivery through its partnerships with industry leaders as well as flexible IP licensing options.

About SHINE Technologies

Headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin, SHINE Technologies stands as an industry leader in next-generation fusion, deploying innovative fusion technology that seamlessly combines safety, cost-efficiency, and environmental responsibility. SHINE is at the forefront of creating non-carrier-added lutetium-177—a vital component in cutting-edge medical treatments.

SHINE's commitment to innovation extends beyond the realms of industry and healthcare. Drawing on its fusion technology expertise, the company has set its sights on addressing one of energy's most complex challenges—nuclear waste recycling and fusion energy. With a comprehensive and visionary approach, SHINE is steadfastly driving advancements across multiple sectors, leaving an indelible mark on the domains of technology, healthcare, and sustainable energy solutions. Learn more at shinefusion.com.

www.deepisolation.com

SOURCE SHINE Technologies, LLC