Shinesty & The Internet's Biggest Butt Give The World Its First Chief ASSet Officer

Shinesty

09 Jan, 2024

DENVER, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viral internet sensation Frankie LaPenna is turning his junk in the trunk into money in the bank as he becomes the world's first ever Chief ASSet Officer, or CAO. Irreverent underwear brand Shinesty announced a new position within its company - Chief ASSet Officer. LaPenna will oversee product testing, print development, and creative.

According to CEO Chris White, "Frankie is the perfect fit to be our CAO. Why? Let's just say there are two big reasons: left cheek and right cheek." 

"The best damn underwear that has ever grazed this bodacious backside" -Frankie LaPenna
Frankie LaPenna's exclusive line of Ball Hammock® pouch underwear
LaPenna's ass-tounding online presence of over 20 million followers has generated billions of views. He's known for performing viral stunts like using a greenscreen to take a Zoom call while facing off against an MMA fighter or sprinting through baseball fields protected by his "booty guards." But up until now, he hasn't taken his backside to the corporate world.

"Ever since I can remember, my inseams have been on life support when it comes to containing this ham," LaPenna said. "Now I know my money maker is safe, protected in a luxury fabric and supportive pouch."

Speaking to LaPenna's qualifications, White added, "There's not a better product tester out there. We'll know within seconds if there are any inefficiencies with our stitching or stretching as soon as the underwear goes over his Rumpasaurus Rex."

LaPenna's first act as CAO is launching a new line of Shinesty's award-winning Ball Hammock® Pouch Underwear designed by him. LaPenna's new position comes with a traditional salary, but where he really makes his money is through a cut of the profits on the back end. "Just seems more fitting," he said.

Shinesty's founder Chris White had a warm welcome for the company's new CAO. "We're so proud to have Frankie LaPenna working with us at Shinesty. Since 2014, our Ball Hammock® Pouch Underwear have cradled over 14 million balls. And now, with Frankie's help, two enormous hams."

About Shinesty: Founded in 2014 by Chris White and Jens Nicolaysen, Shinesty's mission is to make the world take itself less seriously. The company is famous for its Ball Hammock® Pouch Underwear, crazy party clothing, and irreverent brand voice. Shinesty employs more than 80 people, has sold over 5 million orders and was recently named to Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies of 2022 list.

