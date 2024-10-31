Shining a Light on Familial Hypercholesterolemia: ABC Promotes Awareness During National Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month

ABC's 'Family Heartbeats Unmasked' inspires awareness and action through the heartfelt stories of families diagnosed with FH.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to raise awareness about heart health and address health disparities, the Association of Black Cardiologists (ABC) highlights Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH) during National Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month. FH is an inherited genetic disorder that results in severely elevated LDL-cholesterol levels. Because they inherit this condition, persons with FH cannot remove cholesterol from their blood normally. As a result, they have severely elevated levels of cholesterol that increase their risk for atherosclerotic heart disease, heart attack, and, in some cases, sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). The ABC campaign, "Family Heartbeats Unmasked," emphasizes the importance of early detection and proactive management by sharing the personal stories of individuals and families affected by FH.

FH and Sudden Cardiac Arrest

FH is a silent threat that can result in devastating outcomes if left untreated. Most persons with FH do not have symptoms - that is until they suffer a heart attack. Elevated cholesterol levels caused by FH increase the risk of atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries and plaque deposition) and the risk of developing complications at a young age. Atherosclerotic plaques can rupture and cause a heart attack or SCA. The ABC campaign educates the public about the serious risks of untreated high cholesterol due to FH. With early detection and life-saving treatments, patients with chronic conditions such as FH can significantly reduce their risk of heart attacks and other life-threatening cardiac events.

"By sharing these powerful patient stories, we can help families affected by FH understand the condition better and also encourage early detection and timely intervention that can prevent tragic outcomes," said Dr. Ijeoma Isiadinso, co-chair of the ABC Preventive Cardiology Committee and Medical Director of the Preventive Cardiology Program at Emory Heart & Vascular in Atlanta. "I am deeply committed to ensuring that our communities understand FH's risks and take early action to protect their heart health. The intersection of my work with ABC and Emory allows us collectively to increase awareness of FH and make a larger impact on communities at risk."

The "Family Heartbeats Unmasked" campaign brings attention to the impact of FH on families, particularly in Black American and other minority communities, where the condition is often underdiagnosed. The campaign includes educational videos, physician-led public service announcements, and various resources to improve FH awareness, screening, and treatment.

"This campaign is personal for so many families affected by FH," said Dr. Carissa Baker-Smith, co-chair of the ABC Preventive Cardiology Committee and Director of the Preventive Cardiology program at Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware in Wilmington, Delaware. "It is important that families understand the importance of screening for FH, beginning in childhood. In my roles at both ABC and Nemours Children's, I'm honored to help connect the resources of these 2 organizations to bring awareness and education to those who need it most."

Partnering with Nemours and Emory Health Systems

The ABC is proud to have collaborated with Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, and Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware in Wilmington, Delaware to create this content.

