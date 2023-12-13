Shining Acrobatics in Hebei丨Hardworking Foreign Learners

The Hebei Wuqiao Acrobatic Art School began in 2022 to undertake the task of aiding foreign countries in acrobatics. Over the past two decades, it has helped train nearly 500 acrobatic artists for 23 countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America, making it a dream destination for acrobats from various nations.

This year, Hebei Wuqiao Acrobatic Art School has initiated the training cource on acrobtatics for developing countries and admitted 18 acrobatics students from Sierra Leone, Cambodia and Laos. They have undergone a three-month program of study and training here. How do these foreign trainees feel about their journey to Wuqiao? Let's take a look.

