ShipBob Adds First Fulfillment Center in Western Canada to Global Logistics Network

CHICAGO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipBob, a leading global supply chain and fulfillment platform for SMB and Mid-Market ecommerce merchants, today announced the opening of its latest fulfillment center in British Columbia. This new location marks the first in ShipBob's network's to be in Western Canada and the fifth for ShipBob in Canada.

Located in Surrey, B.C., the fulfillment center is just outside of Vancouver. Merchants can now distribute inventory in the British Columbia fulfillment center in the West, in addition to ShipBob's fulfillment centers in Ontario in the East to get inventory closer to consumers across Canada, and help drive down shipping costs, transit times, and potential delays due to weather disruptions. Like the rest of the nearly 60 facilities in the ShipBob logistics network, this new fulfillment center will be equipped with ShipBob's cutting-edge technology designed to provide merchants with unparalleled visibility.

"We continue to put our merchants at the center of everything we do, and this new location expands our countrywide operating footprint to provide an even better delivery experience to consumers in Western Canada," said Divey Gulati, COO of ShipBob. "Canada is a very important market for our merchants, so we're pleased to build an even stronger fulfilment network for both local Canadian merchants and those running large, complex global supply chains with an ability to manage their entire supply chain with the same software and technology."

"Adding a warehouse in the British Columbia area is advantageous for our businesses for both inbound logistics and last-mile delivery, and we believe it can reduce up to 30% of our ocean freight costs and shorten the lead time as compared to arranging deliveries to Eastern Canada," said Allie Lin, Supply Chain Specialist at Wyze. "40% of our Canadian direct-to-consumer sales went to the West Coast last year, so this new ShipBob facility will help to optimize inventory placement closer to demand centers, reduce shipping cost and lead times, and, in turn, improve our customer satisfaction."

Merchants can also leverage ShipBob's end-to-end freight solution, FreightBob, for highly competitive air and ocean rates via a preferred freight forwarder that helps manage and transport inventory to any of ShipBob's fulfillment centers in Canada.

For more information, please visit: https://product.shipbob.com/Canada

About ShipBob

ShipBob is a leading global supply chain and fulfillment technology platform designed for SMB and Mid-Market ecommerce merchants to provide them access to best-in-class capabilities and to deliver a delightful shopper experience. ShipBob's technology provides merchants a single view of their business and customers across all sales channels to manage products, inventory, customization, orders, and shipments, leveraging real-time analytics and reporting, dedicated support, and access to over one hundred technology and retail partners. Merchants can outsource their entire fulfillment operations, utilize ShipBob's proprietary warehouse management system for in-house fulfillment, or take advantage of a hybrid solution across ShipBob's 50+ fulfillment center network in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Learn more by visiting shipbob.com.

SOURCE ShipBob