ShipBob Adds First Independent Board Member, Former CEO of Grubhub, Adam DeWitt

News provided by

ShipBob

01 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipBob, a leading global fulfillment and supply chain platform for SMB and Mid-Market ecommerce brands, today announced that Adam DeWitt has joined the ShipBob Board of Directors as its first independent member. DeWitt brings years of public company executive and board experience to ShipBob, having helped startups and founder-led companies scale through rapid growth and maturation.

DeWitt most recently spent twelve years at Grubhub as CFO, then President and ultimately CEO. During his tenure, Grubhub grew from $20 million in revenue to more than $2 billion, evolving from a pure third-party restaurant marketplace in a handful of cities to a national marketplace with full delivery capabilities. Prior to Grubhub, DeWitt served as CFO at optionsXpress until its sale to Charles Schwab in 2011. He also sits on the Board of Directors for RB Global (NYSE: RBA) and TreeHouse Foods (NYSE: THF) and was on the Board of Directors of Reverb.com prior to its sale to Etsy.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Adam DeWitt to the ShipBob Board of Directors. Adam brings a unique combination of experiences, having scaled Grubhub through rapid growth utilizing a combination of technology and world-class operations and being one of the first in a space that leveled the playing field for independent restaurants," said Divey Gulati, COO and Co-founder of ShipBob. "This directly aligns with ShipBob's mission to help small and mid-sized ecommerce brands deliver a delightful shopper experience. Adam's direct, hands-on approach fits well with our company culture. We look forward to working closely with him and learning from him as we continue to scaling our business globally."

"ShipBob is building a business that addresses a clear market need for supply chain and omnichannel fulfillment solutions for small and mid-sized brands," said Adam DeWitt. "I have been impressed watching the company evolve over the last few years and hearing how ShipBob helps drive growth for merchants and solves some of their toughest challenges. There is a strong culture of humility and constant learning at ShipBob, and I am very much looking forward to working with Divey, Dhruv, and the whole team on the next leg of their journey."

About ShipBob
ShipBob is a leading global fulfillment and supply chain platform designed for SMB and Mid-Market ecommerce brands. ShipBob provides brands a single view of their business and customers across sales channels to manage products, inventory, orders, and shipments, leveraging real-time analytics and reporting, dedicated support, and access to hundreds of technology and retail partners. ShipBob enables brands to improve the operations in their own facilities with ShipBob WMS (ShipBob's proprietary warehouse management system), and/or outsource fulfillment to have their orders picked, packed, and shipped from any of ShipBob's 50+ fulfillment centers across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. Learn more by visiting shipbob.com.

SOURCE ShipBob

Also from this source

ShipBob Unveils Its Third Annual State of Ecommerce Fulfillment Report

ShipBob Unveils Its Third Annual State of Ecommerce Fulfillment Report

ShipBob, a leading global omnifulfillment technology platform that enables SMB and Mid-Market ecommerce brands to deliver a delightful shopper...
ShipBob Hires Ex-Google VP, Catherine Lacavera, as Chief Legal Officer

ShipBob Hires Ex-Google VP, Catherine Lacavera, as Chief Legal Officer

ShipBob, the leading global omnifulfillment platform designed for businesses of all sizes, today announced the hiring of Catherine Lacavera as its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.