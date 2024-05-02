ShipBob Adds Gail Goodman, Former CEO of Constant Contact, to Board

CHICAGO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipBob, a leading global supply chain and fulfillment platform for SMB and Mid-Market ecommerce merchants, today announced that Gail Goodman has joined the ShipBob Board of Directors. Goodman brings years of public company executive and board experience to ShipBob, having spent 17 years as CEO of Constant Contact, the trusted provider of online marketing tools for small businesses and nonprofits, including during its 8 years as a public company. Goodman has also served on the Board of Shopify since 2016 and currently serves on the Boards of Jobber and Entrepreneurship for All. Goodman previously served on the boards of MINDBODY, Hubspot (pre-IPO), SCORE, Pepperlane, and Lola Travel.

"I believe in the power of entrepreneurship, a sentiment shared by ShipBob's innovative founders. ShipBob helps bridge the gap for SMBs who are ready to take it to the next level, giving them professional fulfillment and supply chain capabilities," said Goodman. "SMBs are heroes who typically have to do everything themselves. I love that ShipBob gives SMBs time to focus on creating the best products and delivering an exceptional customer experience instead of shuffling inventory and taping boxes shut."

"Gail is a pioneer in the SMB space. She built Constant Contact into a very successful SMB marketing business at a time when SMBs were not a focus for technology companies," said Dhruv Saxena, CEO and co-founder of ShipBob. "At ShipBob, we are democratizing access to best-in-class logistics for SMBs, which draws parallels with the work Gail has done at Constant Contact and Shopify. We look forward to collaborating with and learning from her as we continue to execute on ShipBob's mission."

About ShipBob

ShipBob is a leading global supply chain and fulfillment technology platform designed for SMB and Mid-Market ecommerce merchants to provide them access to best-in-class capabilities and to deliver a delightful shopper experience. ShipBob's technology provides merchants a single view of their business and customers across all sales channels to manage products, inventory, customization, orders, and shipments, leveraging real-time analytics and reporting, dedicated support, and access to over one hundred technology and retail partners. Merchants can outsource their entire fulfillment operations, utilize ShipBob's proprietary warehouse management system for in-house fulfillment, or take advantage of a hybrid solution across ShipBob's 50+ fulfillment center network in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Learn more by visiting shipbob.com.

