ShipBob Announces Adobe Commerce Integration & Becomes an Adobe Technology Partner at the Gold Level

CHICAGO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipBob, a leading global supply chain and fulfillment platform for SMB and Mid-Market ecommerce merchants, today announced the launch of an Adobe Commerce integration, which enables merchants to fulfill Adobe Commerce orders via ShipBob. As a fulfillment partner in Adobe's Technology Partner Program at the Gold level, ShipBob will provide scalable logistics solutions to Adobe Commerce merchants.

ShipBob's integration with Adobe Commerce lets merchants automatically sync products, orders, and shipment tracking for a two-way flow of important data. Merchants can also expand across other retail and online channels with ShipBob and leverage ShipBob's fulfillment center network in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia.

"We are excited to partner with Adobe Commerce," said Dhruv Saxena, CEO and co-founder of ShipBob. "Our integration provides merchants with unparalleled flexibility and control with tailored solutions for their unique business needs, while ShipBob's technology powers their supply chain operations."

"Adobe expects consumers to spend a record $500 billion online in the first half of 2024, a sign of resilience in the digital economy," said Jason Knell, Senior Director, Content and Commerce Partnerships at Adobe. "As businesses scale their operations, having competitive shipping experiences will be critical for meeting customer expectations."

"Scalability and versatility on a global scale are invaluable to our ecommerce operations, as we sell across multiple countries, languages, and currencies," said Mithu Kuna, CEO of Baby Doppler. "With this integration, we're able to provide fulfillment around the world."

To install the integration, please visit the ShipBob App Store or the Adobe Exchange Marketplace.

About ShipBob

ShipBob is a leading global supply chain and fulfillment technology platform designed for SMB and Mid-Market ecommerce merchants to provide them access to best-in-class capabilities and to deliver a delightful shopper experience. ShipBob's technology provides merchants a single view of their business and customers across all sales channels to manage products, inventory, customization, orders, and shipments, leveraging real-time analytics and reporting, dedicated support, and access to over one hundred technology and retail partners. Merchants can outsource their entire fulfillment operations, utilize ShipBob's proprietary warehouse management system for in-house fulfillment, or take advantage of a hybrid solution across ShipBob's 50+ fulfillment center network in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Learn more by visiting shipbob.com.

SOURCE ShipBob