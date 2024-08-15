ShipBob Announces Section 321 Fulfillment from Both Canada & Mexico Fulfillment Centers

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipBob, a leading global supply chain and fulfillment platform for SMB and Mid-Market ecommerce merchants, today announced that three of its fulfillment centers near Toronto, Canada and one in Tijuana, Mexico are now fulfilling Section 321-compliant orders bound for consumers in the U.S. By leveraging the United States' Section 321 entry type, merchants shipping high-tariff goods can reduce paperwork required to import, speed up delivery times to U.S. consumers, and ultimately save money on both transportation and duties.

ShipBob's technology automatically allocates Section 321-eligible orders to a fulfillment center in Canada or Mexico and generates a fully compliant eManifest for a streamlined customs clearance. Then, ShipBob fully coordinates transportation to the nearest ShipBob hub in the United States, where the parcel is injected into their carrier network for a delivery experience on par with standard U.S.-based fulfillment. Importantly, these Section 321-eligible fulfillment centers function seamlessly with the rest of the vast ShipBob network, allowing merchants to take advantage of fast transit times, extremely low error rates, and a long list of specialized omnichannel fulfillment capabilities.

Already operating in Canada for years to fulfill domestic and international orders, ShipBob's fulfillment centers in the Toronto metro area now also support Section 321 shipping into the U.S. These fulfillment centers can ship to the East Coast of the United States with an average transit time of two to three days. ShipBob's bonded warehouse in Mexico is strategically located to easily and cost-effectively import products into any Southern California port and is fully integrated with bonded transportation, covering shipping from port to porch.

"Leveraging Section 321 with ShipBob has shown huge benefits in terms of duties savings and transportation expense. Overall, a much better experience for our customers who are getting essentially a US-domestic shipping experience," said Aaron Aragonez, Director of E-Commrece at NOCTA.

"We are excited for this next step in expanding our global footprint by offering customized solutions for large, growing merchants," said Divey Gulati, COO of ShipBob. "Because of ShipBob's full-stack approach and deep carrier partnerships in these geographies, merchants get a very streamlined experience without having to navigate all the different logistical pieces coming together, while reducing customs delays to delight customers."

Like the entire ShipBob fulfillment network, the Canada and Mexico fulfillment centers run on ShipBob's proprietary warehouse management system, SLAs, and experienced support team to provide the same level of world-class fulfillment and transparency. To learn more, visit: https://www.shipbob.com/product/section-321/

ShipBob is a leading global supply chain and fulfillment technology platform designed for SMB and Mid-Market ecommerce merchants to provide them access to best-in-class capabilities and to deliver a delightful shopper experience. ShipBob's technology provides merchants a single view of their business and customers across all sales channels to manage products, inventory, customization, orders, and shipments, leveraging real-time analytics and reporting, dedicated support, and access to over one hundred technology and retail partners. Merchants can outsource their entire fulfillment operations, utilize ShipBob's proprietary warehouse management system for in-house fulfillment, or take advantage of a hybrid solution across ShipBob's 50+ fulfillment center network in the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Learn more by visiting shipbob.com.

