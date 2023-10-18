ShipBob Hires Ex-Google VP, Catherine Lacavera, as Chief Legal Officer

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipBob, the leading global omnifulfillment platform designed for businesses of all sizes, today announced the hiring of Catherine Lacavera as its first Chief Legal Officer. Lacavera joins ShipBob with over 20 years of experience building and leading successful legal and compliance teams, including having spent over 16 years at Google, where she oversaw global litigation, employment and regulatory investigations, and managed more than 300 attorneys and technical advisors.

While at Google, her team won more than 1,000 patent and other intellectual property matters, including several multi-billion dollar industry-defining cases. In addition, she advised on complex acquisitions and licenses, such as the acquisitions of Motorola Mobility for $12.5 billion and Nest for $3.2 billion, the sale of Motorola Home to Arris for $2.35 billion, and a $490 million multi-party license with TiVo.

Most recently serving as Chief Legal Officer at Color Health, Lacavera built and led a legal and compliance team, and oversaw the restructuring of the company to support new business and clinical expansion.

"I was immediately drawn to the ShipBob team, and greatly impressed by the trajectory of the business, plus how ShipBob has innovated on their global solutions and operations to help an expanding addressable market of businesses," said Lacavera. "I'm excited to help make thousands of small and medium businesses successful through excellence in fulfillment."

Lacavera will lead and scale the legal function at ShipBob, developing strategies and initiatives that support the company's global growth objectives and align with ShipBob's core values, empowering the business to grow commercially. Lacavera will help steer ShipBob's next chapter of growth by playing a pivotal role in shaping the legal function of the global business, scaling and leading the legal capability, providing strategic legal advice, and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements across every aspect of the ShipBob entity.

"Supply chain technology is a constantly evolving space, and we are trying to democratize access to tools and technology that large retailers have built for themselves," said Divey Gulati, co-founder and COO at ShipBob. "We are excited to partner with Catherine to help us achieve our goals with her breadth of knowledge across different domains of legal and compliance. We are in a growth stage, given the massive market, and we look forward to working with Catherine to learn from Google's growth years, where she spent 16 years building different departments and functions to achieve the scale they operate at today."

Lacavera has a B.A.Sc. in Computer engineering and a J.D./M.B.A. from the University of Toronto. She received an honorary Doctor of Law from the University of Toronto, was named one of Fortune's Top 40 under 40, as well as one of the most influential people in the world of IP, and was inducted into the Canadian Academy of Engineering.

About ShipBob

ShipBob is the leading global omnifulfillment platform designed for businesses of all sizes, providing them access to best-in-class supply chain capabilities. The ShipBob platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers across all of their sales channels to manage products, inventory, orders, and shipments, leveraging real-time analytics and reporting. ShipBob enables merchants to optimize fulfillment operations in their own facilities with ShipBob WMS (ShipBob's proprietary warehouse management system), and/or outsource fulfillment to have their orders picked, packed, and shipped from any of ShipBob's 50 fulfillment centers across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. By providing proprietary fulfillment software, comprehensive support, and dozens of tech and retail partnerships, ShipBob enables brands to build a scalable, affordable fulfillment strategy and fulfill orders with seamless omnichannel connectivity. Founded in 2014 out of Chicago, ShipBob was launched through Y Combinator by co-founders Dhruv Saxena and Divey Gulati, two entrepreneurs who saw a need for more efficient shipping for ecommerce businesses. Learn more by visiting shipbob.com.

SOURCE ShipBob