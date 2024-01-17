ShipBob Unveils Its Third Annual State of Ecommerce Fulfillment Report

News provided by

ShipBob

17 Jan, 2024, 06:00 ET

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipBob, a leading global omnifulfillment technology platform that enables SMB and Mid-Market ecommerce brands to deliver a delightful shopper experience through best-in-class supply chain and fulfillment capabilities, released its third annual State of Ecommerce Fulfillment report. The report is based on ShipBob's proprietary data across thousands of customers, as well as survey submissions from over 500 ecommerce executives, who cumulatively shipped hundreds of millions of units in 2023. 

The report showcases 70+ data points from how the ecommerce and fulfillment industries performed in 2023 to what brands are prioritizing in 2024. It uses data visualizations and benchmarks to help brands understand how they stack up against the competition and how supply chain trends have changed since last year.

In the 2024 State of Ecommerce Fulfillment Report, ShipBob found:

  • 83% of ecommerce brands saw growth in 2023.
  • 52% of all ecommerce orders in the U.S. were in 9 states in 2023: California, Texas, Florida, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Washington, Georgia, and North Carolina.
  • 48% of brands already sell on 3 or more sales channels.
  • 64% of brands will add at least one new sales channel in 2024.
  • TikTok Shop is a new top sales channel for 2024, making it into the top 4 sales channels that brands are focusing on growing this year (after only branded websites, Amazon, and in-store retailers).
  • 21% of brands plan to start physically fulfilling orders in new countries in 2024.
  • 46% of brands leverage some form of customization for their orders (branded packaging, inserts, etc.).

"For our third State of Ecommerce Fulfillment report, we saw that even with the many headwinds facing ecommerce brands, many were able to drive growth year-over-year. This is not too surprising, as these entrepreneurs often mirror two of our core values in being resilient and being creative problem-solvers," said ShipBob CEO and co-founder, Dhruv Saxena. "One of the creative and innovative ways that brands were able to drive growth, which is also backed up by the data in our report, was by expanding their sales and fulfillment footprint beyond the United States and increasing their sales channels to include new retail partners and marketplaces. ShipBob is proud to utilize data like this to build and execute on our product roadmap and to stay ahead of the curve to service our current and future customers."

Download ShipBob's 2024 State of Ecommerce Fulfillment Report here.

About ShipBob

ShipBob is a leading global omnifulfillment platform designed for SMB and Mid-Market ecommerce brands, providing them access to best-in-class supply chain capabilities. The ShipBob platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers across all of their sales channels to manage products, inventory, orders, and shipments, leveraging real-time analytics and reporting. ShipBob enables merchants to optimize fulfillment operations in their own facilities with ShipBob WMS (ShipBob's proprietary warehouse management system), and/or outsource fulfillment to have their orders picked, packed, and shipped from any of ShipBob's 50+ fulfillment centers across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. By providing proprietary fulfillment software, comprehensive support, and dozens of tech and retail partnerships, ShipBob enables brands to build a scalable, affordable supply chain and fulfillment strategy with seamless omnichannel connectivity. Learn more by visiting shipbob.com. 

SOURCE ShipBob

Also from this source

ShipBob Hires Ex-Google VP, Catherine Lacavera, as Chief Legal Officer

ShipBob Hires Ex-Google VP, Catherine Lacavera, as Chief Legal Officer

ShipBob, the leading global omnifulfillment platform designed for businesses of all sizes, today announced the hiring of Catherine Lacavera as its...

ShipBob Partners With TikTok to Power "Fulfilled by TikTok" Logistics Solution in the US

ShipBob, the leading global omnifulfillment platform has partnered with TikTok to power 'Fulfilled by TikTok,' a logistics program that makes it...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.