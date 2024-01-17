ShipBob Unveils Its Third Annual State of Ecommerce Fulfillment Report

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipBob, a leading global omnifulfillment technology platform that enables SMB and Mid-Market ecommerce brands to deliver a delightful shopper experience through best-in-class supply chain and fulfillment capabilities, released its third annual State of Ecommerce Fulfillment report. The report is based on ShipBob's proprietary data across thousands of customers, as well as survey submissions from over 500 ecommerce executives, who cumulatively shipped hundreds of millions of units in 2023.

The report showcases 70+ data points from how the ecommerce and fulfillment industries performed in 2023 to what brands are prioritizing in 2024. It uses data visualizations and benchmarks to help brands understand how they stack up against the competition and how supply chain trends have changed since last year.

In the 2024 State of Ecommerce Fulfillment Report, ShipBob found:

83% of ecommerce brands saw growth in 2023.

52% of all ecommerce orders in the U.S. were in 9 states in 2023: California , Texas , Florida , New York , Illinois , Pennsylvania , Washington , Georgia , and North Carolina .

, , , , , , , , and . 48% of brands already sell on 3 or more sales channels.

64% of brands will add at least one new sales channel in 2024.

TikTok Shop is a new top sales channel for 2024, making it into the top 4 sales channels that brands are focusing on growing this year (after only branded websites, Amazon, and in-store retailers).

21% of brands plan to start physically fulfilling orders in new countries in 2024.

46% of brands leverage some form of customization for their orders (branded packaging, inserts, etc.).

"For our third State of Ecommerce Fulfillment report, we saw that even with the many headwinds facing ecommerce brands, many were able to drive growth year-over-year. This is not too surprising, as these entrepreneurs often mirror two of our core values in being resilient and being creative problem-solvers," said ShipBob CEO and co-founder, Dhruv Saxena. "One of the creative and innovative ways that brands were able to drive growth, which is also backed up by the data in our report, was by expanding their sales and fulfillment footprint beyond the United States and increasing their sales channels to include new retail partners and marketplaces. ShipBob is proud to utilize data like this to build and execute on our product roadmap and to stay ahead of the curve to service our current and future customers."

Download ShipBob's 2024 State of Ecommerce Fulfillment Report here.

