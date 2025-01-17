ShipBob's 2025 State of Ecommerce Fulfillment Report Provides Insights into Merchants' Global, Omnichannel Supply Chains

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipBob, a leading global supply chain and fulfillment platform for SMB and Mid-Market ecommerce merchants, today released its fourth annual State of Ecommerce Fulfillment report. The report is based on ShipBob's proprietary data across thousands of customers, as well as survey submissions from over 550 ecommerce executives, who cumulatively shipped hundreds of millions of units in 2024.

The report showcases 185+ data points on subjects ranging from how the ecommerce fulfillment industry performed in 2024 to what brands are prioritizing in 2025. It uses data visualizations and benchmarks to help brands understand how they stack up against the competition and how supply chain trends have changed since last year.

In the 2025 State of Ecommerce Fulfillment Report, ShipBob found:

80% of ecommerce brands saw revenue growth in 2024.

Over 50% of all ecommerce orders in the U.S. were in 8 states in 2024: California , Texas , Florida , New York , Illinois , Pennsylvania , North Carolina , and Georgia .

, , , , , , , and . 56% of brands already sell on 3 or more sales channels.

63% of brands will add at least one new sales channel in 2025.

25% of brands plan to start physically fulfilling orders in new countries in 2025.

38% of brands will increase the number of fulfillment centers they ship from in 2025.

64% of brands leverage some form of customization for their orders (branded packaging, marketing inserts, etc.).

"At ShipBob, we just wrapped up our largest peak season by far, where we saw a 40% increase year over year in orders fulfilled from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. We're excited for what the year ahead holds as we continue to navigate various headwinds in ecommerce, staying true to our core values of being mission-driven, humble, resilient, and creative problem-solvers, which we find more often than not are mutually shared by our merchants. This shines through in our shared optimism for 2025 as outlined in this report," said ShipBob CEO and co-founder, Dhruv Saxena. "It illustrates how brands are focusing on fulfillment as a differentiator in the new year."

Download ShipBob's 2025 State of Ecommerce Fulfillment Report here.

About ShipBob

ShipBob is a leading global supply chain and fulfillment technology platform designed for SMB and Mid-Market ecommerce merchants to provide them access to best-in-class capabilities and to deliver a delightful shopper experience. ShipBob's technology provides merchants a single view of their business and customers across all sales channels to manage products, inventory, customization, orders, and shipments, leveraging real-time analytics and reporting, dedicated support, and access to over one hundred technology and retail partners. Merchants can outsource their entire fulfillment operations, utilize ShipBob's proprietary warehouse management system for in-house fulfillment, or take advantage of a hybrid solution across ShipBob's 60+ fulfillment center network in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Learn more by visiting shipbob.com.

