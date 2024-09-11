Shipium Certified as a FedEx Compatible® Solutions Provider

SEATTLE, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipium, an end-to-end shipping platform for enterprise shippers, today announced official certification as a FedEx Compatible® Program solution.

FedEx Compatible is an essential program for customers and shippers to evaluate the fit and trustworthiness of solution providers with FedEx technology and services. The program ensures business alignment and a mutual focus on the customer by the service provider, then offers a diligent process to test the technology capabilities and compatibilities of the solution. Upon certification, customers can trust that the solution will meet the business and performance needs required for their operations.

The certification marks an important inclusion in the program to date for a modern solution. Shipium, founded in 2019, has skyrocketed in adoption and credibility among the shipping technology industry by servicing high-volume and modern enterprises across sectors. The ability for Shipium to deliver value to both customers and carrier companies like FedEx, led to an interest to trial Shipium through the Compatible process to lend trust on Shipium's modern approach to an established industry.

"Bringing advanced logistics and delivery services to market requires modern technology alliances that are flexible and fast-moving with new ideas," said Jason Murray, CEO and Cofounder of Shipium. "We are honored to be certified as a Compatible solution because of the trust in the program, and we are excited to work with FedEx."

To demonstrate, Shipium's platform uses the latest FedEx APIs across new and established services. Shipium customers can trust that they are using the best technology on the market to ensure the finest customer experience and technical performance is being delivered.

For more information, visit shipium.com/fedex and learn how to get started with Shipium and FedEx.

About Shipium

Shipium is an end-to-end shipping platform for modern operators. The platform improves shipping speed and on-time-delivery by coordinating previously disconnected steps of the supply chain through an API-first platform deeply integrated into existing systems. Founded by the same team who created Amazon's shipping stack, customers experience the same enterprise-grade performance from estimated delivery dates on the website down to shipment execution at the warehouse. Visit www.shipium.com for more information.

Contact:

Kris Gosser

[email protected]

SOURCE Shipium