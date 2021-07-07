Shipley Do-nuts Adds Chief Marketing Officer and vice President of Technology

Leo has more than a decade of technology and operational leadership experience and joins Shipley from Church's Chicken/Texas Chicken, where he served as senior director of information technology. Prior to Church's Chicken, Leo served as director, retail technology for Focus Brands and held several senior-level positions at Chick-fil-A.

"With the addition of Donna and Kerry, we've built an exceptionally well-rounded senior executive team that brings decades of valuable restaurant industry experience," said Shipley Do-Nuts CEO Clifton Rutledge. "Their talents and expertise will help propel our iconic 85-year-old brand into a new era of growth and enhanced customer experience."

"Shipley Do-Nuts is beloved in Houston and beyond as a brand that's been rooted in its communities for generations," said Josephson. "The opportunity to help define and grow the Shipley brand as it enters its next 85 years is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

"Shipley Do-Nuts has always been dedicated to bringing the best experience to customers, franchisees and employees," said Leo. "I'm looking forward to implementing systemwide updates to further our commitment to excellence and accelerate our growth."

Shipley is actively recruiting additional employees and franchisees. For more information, visit www.shipleydonuts.com.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DO-NUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is a leading do-nut restaurant franchisor and manufacturer of specialty food products. Shipley franchises over 300 restaurants to a diverse group of operators across nine states and has served its do-nuts, kolaches and beverages to generations of guests. For information on franchising, visit shipleydonuts.com/franchise.

