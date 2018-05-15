Shipley Do-Nuts Announces Store Opening in Metairie, LA

The Old Metairie location is open seven days a week from 5am to 7pm and, other than delicious donuts and savory kolaches, offers beignets, a local staple.

Shipley Do-Nuts Old Metairie is 100-percent locally owned and operated by news anchor Scott Walker, businessman Jimmy Licciardi and restaurateur Desi Vega. The general manager is 40-year New Orleans restaurant veteran Lisa Labit.

Since 1936, the Shipley family donut recipe has withstood the test of time. With more than 60 varieties of delicious donuts, pastries, and kolaches made fresh daily and served hot, it's this same simple concept that has continued to bring back multiple generations of loyal customers. Shipley Do-Nuts originated in Houston, Texas where it still maintains its offices and production facility. Today, Shipley Do-Nuts is under the leadership of Lawrence Shipley III, with 300 franchise locations in Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and Tennessee. The company, with 6 stores open in Louisiana, will continue to expand in the state and has plans to enter Lafayette and Baton Rouge in the next 12 months.

