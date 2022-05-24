SHIPLEY DO-NUTS CELEBRATES NATIONAL DO-NUT DAY WITH FREE SWEET TREATS AT ALL LOCATIONS

Founded in 1936 in Houston, Shipley Do-Nuts is beloved for its fresh, hot do-nuts, offering more than 60 varieties. Its signature glazed do-nuts, famous for their unique hexagon shape that creates a light, fluffy texture and their glaze that provides just the right amount of sweetness, are by far the most popular.

"We built this brand on our signature glazed do-nut, so we can't think of a tastier way to celebrate National Do-Nut Day than by offering our guests their favorite for free," said Shipley Do-Nuts CEO Clifton Rutledge. "This is the first year we've offered a giveaway at all our locations as the entire Shipley Do-Nuts family comes together to thank our guests for their many years of support."

In addition to its famous do-nuts, Shipley also offers savory kolaches and coffee. The brand is rapidly expanding, with new locations entering new states, including Maryland and Georgia, this year.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DO-NUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is a leading do-nut restaurant franchisor and manufacturer of specialty food products. Shipley franchises over 330 restaurants to a diverse group of operators across 10 states and has served its do-nuts, kolaches and beverages to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 144 on Entrepreneur's 2022 Franchise 500 list, the highest in its category. For information on franchising, visit www.ownashipleydonuts.com.

