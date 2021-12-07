Shipley Do-Nuts Names Bob McGahan As Chief Financial Officer

Prior to joining Shipley Do-Nuts, McGahan served as CFO at private equity-owned Friedrich Air Conditioning Inc. and AirBorn Inc., and has also held management positions at Dell Inc. and Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc. He has vast experience in private equity, capital markets, risk management, operations management and mergers and acquisitions. McGahan started at Shipley in November.

"Bob knows how to aggressively grow a brand in a thoughtful, purposeful way, which was a big factor in our decision to bring him on board," said Shipley CEO Clifton Rutledge. "Shipley is headed for monumental growth during the next decade, and Bob is the perfect CFO to help guide that evolution."

McGahan, who has a master's in business administration from the University of Mississippi and is a certified public accountant, said he's looking forward to delivering results for Shipley's franchisees, employees and customers.

"I've been a fan of Shipley's do-nuts and kolaches for a long time, so to come aboard during such historic growth is truly exciting," McGahan said. "As Shipley continues expanding into new markets and opening additional locations in its current markets, I'm focused on ensuring our growth produces the best financial future for the brand."

Fast-growing Shipley, now with more than 330 locations, has franchise commitments in place to open an additional 300 stores over the next five years in Texas and across the Southeast. It is actively recruiting additional franchisees in all markets, with a focus on increasing its presence in Colorado, Georgia and Oklahoma.

