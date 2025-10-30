SHIPLEY DONUTS ACHIEVES RECORD GROWTH IN Q3, SURPASSING 2024'S TOTAL NEW SHOPS

Nation's largest donut and kolache brand opens 25 new shops YTD through Q3; continues menu and tech innovation

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing Shipley Donuts, the nation's largest brand of fresh, handmade-daily donuts and kolaches, has opened 25 new shops year to date, including eight in Q3 2025 alone — surpassing its annual record-high number of shop openings and outpacing 2024's full-year total.

Q3's openings included the company's highly anticipated Nashville Yards location in September. The new location is the first Shipley opening by multi-unit, multi-brand franchisee Virentes Hospitality, which plans to open additional shops throughout Tennessee and Florida in the coming years. The brand also opened seven new shops throughout its home state of Texas in Q3.

Shipley is on track to open a record-setting number of new shops in Q4, including in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Texas. By year's end, the company could exceed the number of openings over 2024 by more than 60% as the 385-plus-unit brand barrels toward its 400th-shop milestone.

"This has been a record-breaking year for our brand. As we pick up our pace of new shop openings in new and existing markets, we're positioned to bring our fresh, handmade-daily donuts and kolaches to even more communities across the country," said Flynn Dekker, CEO of Shipley Donuts. "The momentum is real, and we're not slowing down."

Innovation fueled Q3 growth across both menu and technology. Shipley launched the Shipley Duo Deal, the brand's first standardized value offering. The $4 breakfast bundle pairs any kolache and donut, giving guests a customizable and affordable option.

The brand also introduced two limited-time offers that highlighted its creativity and continued innovation, from snack-sized indulgence to enticing, beverage-inspired donuts. Apple Fritter Bites, a twist on a classic favorite, featured the Shipley's signature yeast dough recipe with real apples, cinnamon and sugar, all glazed to perfection. Shipley also debuted its first caffeinated donut — a Cold Brew Buttermilk Cake Donut made with real cold brew coffee and lightly glazed. The two-week limited run demonstrated the team's agility in executing promotions that drove excitement among guests.

Beyond product innovation, Shipley also pioneered the future of online ordering in Q3 with the launch of its refreshed brand website. The updated site features the first AI-powered assistant that creates personalized order recommendations based on individual or group preferences. As the first quick-service brand to fully lean into AI for online ordering, Shipley is actively exploring additional ways to integrate AI technology to streamline and enhance the guest experience, with more digital innovations coming soon.

Franchise opportunities are available throughout the South, Southeast and Midwest for qualified operators seeking to join America's fastest-growing donut brand. Information is available at ownashipleydonuts.com.

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Donuts is the nation's largest brand of handmade fresh daily donuts and kolaches, with more than 385 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 14 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 121 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2025 list and No. 1 in its category and is No. 147 on the Technomic 2025 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts and sign up for Shipley Rewards at shipleydonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

