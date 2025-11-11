SHIPLEY DONUTS LAUNCHES INDUSTRY-LEADING ORDERING TECHNOLOGY

New online ordering assistant streamlines catering, personalizes orders

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipley Donuts, the nation's largest brand of fresh, handmade-daily donuts and kolaches, is pioneering the future of online ordering with the launch of its refreshed website featuring the first-of-its-kind AI-powered assistant that creates personalized order recommendations based on individual or group preferences, making online and mobile ordering easier than ever.

Shipley Donuts is among the first quick-service brands to fully lean into artificial intelligence to build complete online orders. The ordering assistant provides individualized suggestions and intelligent add-on recommendations, all with the goal of improving guest experience.

Unlike chatbot interfaces, the ordering assistant that creates custom recommendations based on multiple customer factors, including order size, individual flavor preferences and budget parameters. It continues to learn what to offer based on all guest orders, suggesting the most popular donut flavors and other menu items to add to the order, resulting in greater guest satisfaction.

It can make individual orders and catering recommendations for corporate events, meetings and special occasions, suggesting quantities and assortments of party packs, donuts and kolaches, based on group size, event type and budget. As a result, catering orders for 50 people can be built in 10 seconds rather than 10 minutes.

"The integration of the AI ordering assistant into our refreshed website represents a significant leap forward in how restaurant brands can leverage technology to enhance the customer experience," said Shipley Vice President of Technology Kerry Leo. "We're not just adding AI for the sake of innovation — we're solving real customer pain points by making ordering more intuitive, personalized and efficient."

Since the website relaunched, nearly 1 in 4 guests complete orders with the new AI technology. Users report that the new feature improves their online ordering experience.

Guests who know exactly what Shipley treat they are craving can still order as usual online for pickup or delivery at shipleydonuts.com. To access the ordering assistant, guests can visit shipleydonuts.com, select a location and use the chat function on the top right to get started.

Guests who sign up for Shipley Rewards at shipleydonuts.com/rewards can access exclusive online order benefits.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DONUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Donuts is the nation's largest brand of handmade fresh daily donuts and kolaches, with more than 385 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 14 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 121 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2025 list and No. 1 in its category and is No. 147 on the Technomic 2025 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts and sign up for Shipley Rewards at shipleydonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

