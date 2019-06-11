Shipment of 25 Gbps Ports Reached a New Height in 1Q 2019 Despite Server Market Slowdown, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a newly published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications and networking industries, shipments of 25 Gbps Ethernet controller and adapter ports reached a new height in 1Q 2019 despite the Server market slowdown. Meanwhile, the rest of the Ethernet Controller and Adapter market remains challenged.

"Shipment of 25 Gbps ports surpassed 1.5 million, the highest level ever, despite a slowdown in server shipments to Amazon, the largest end-user of 25 Gbps," said Baron Fung, Director at Dell'Oro Group. "The Tier 2 Cloud and high-end Enterprise segments drove the demand for 25 Gbps, displacing 10 Gbps ports. Growth of 10 Gbps ports was further hampered as the general enterprise segment, which is transitioning to 10 Gbps, started to ease out of a server refresh cycle," added Fung.

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2019 Controller & Adapter Quarterly Report include:

Total controller and adapter port shipments declined 3 percent quarter-over-quarter in 1Q 2019.

Mellanox gained revenue and port shipment share over Intel, Marvell, and Broadcom.

25 and 100 Gbps ports are expected to drive the majority of growth in 2019.

The Smart NIC market is forecast to grow nearly 24 percent in 2019.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Controller and Adapter Quarterly Report provides complete, in-depth coverage of the market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue; average selling prices; and unit and port shipments by speed (1 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 25 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 50 Gbps, and 100 Gbps) for Ethernet and Fibre Channel Over Ethernet (FCoE) controllers and adapters. The report also includes coverage of Smart NIC and InfiniBand controllers and adapters. To purchase this report, please contact us at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

As the trusted source for market information about the networking and telecommunications industries, Dell'Oro Group provides in-depth, objective research and analysis that enables component manufacturers, equipment vendors, and investment firms to make fact-based, strategic decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.DellOro.com.

