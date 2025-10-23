Shippo Launches AI-Powered Tool That Shows Merchants Exactly When Packages Are Expected to Arrive, Helping Them Ship Smarter This Peak Season

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shippo, the leading shipping platform for e-commerce businesses, today announced the launch of Shippo Estimate—a new AI-powered feature that shows merchants exactly when a package is expected to arrive before they buy a label. The launch comes just in time for peak season.

Choosing the optimal shipping option has always been a challenge for e-commerce merchants. Without knowing when packages will actually arrive, they're forced to guess and either overpay for expedited shipping "just to be safe," or risk late deliveries that cost them customers. During peak season, with order volumes surging and customer expectations higher than ever, the stakes are even higher.

Shippo Estimate eliminates that guesswork. Powered by AI that analyzes millions of actual deliveries, Shippo Estimate shows clear, expected delivery dates for every package, allowing merchants to choose the optimal shipping option that balances speed and cost for every order.

With Shippo Estimate, merchants can:

Deliver with confidence: Customers asking when their order will arrive? Give them a clear, expected delivery date with confidence.

Customers asking when their order will arrive? Give them a clear, expected delivery date with confidence. Avoid overspending: Stop paying for expensive, expedited shipping when a lower-cost service will likely get your package there on time.

Stop paying for expensive, expedited shipping when a lower-cost service will likely get your package there on time. Decide in seconds: Stop guessing what "2 days" really means. See an estimated delivery date and instantly choose the best option.

"Transparent shipping data is often hard to access, leaving merchants to make critical decisions with incomplete information," said Laura Behrens Wu, CEO and co-founder of Shippo. "We're changing that with Shippo Estimate. By using AI trained on millions of actual deliveries, we give merchants the intelligence they need to see expected delivery dates and make confident decisions at scale—helping them choose the optimal shipping option, especially during peak season when it matters most."

From Black Friday to holiday shipping and beyond, Shippo Estimate helps merchants ship with confidence.

Shippo Estimate is available exclusively on Shippo's Pro Plan. More information can be found at shippo.com .

About Shippo

Founded in 2013, Shippo is the leading shipping platform for modern e-commerce. More than 300,000 businesses, including top e-commerce platforms, marketplaces, warehouses, and brands, trust Shippo to navigate the complexities of shipping and fuel growth. With Shippo's platform, businesses of all sizes can access 30+ global carriers, get real-time shipping rates, print labels, automate international paperwork, track packages, facilitate returns, and more. To learn more, visit shippo.com .

Media Contact

Shippo

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.shippo.com

SOURCE Shippo