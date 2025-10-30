Shippo launches Shippo Intelligence, helping merchants turn shipping data into smarter decisions

Shippo's new built-in analytics platform shows merchants their true shipping costs and performance trends, turning their shipping data into actionable insights.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shippo, the leading shipping platform for e-commerce businesses, today announced the launch of Shippo Intelligence , a new analytics product that helps companies understand exactly where their shipping dollars go, and how to deliver more orders on time. Shippo Intelligence is built right into the API portal, so businesses can start making smarter shipping decisions, spot delivery issues, and identify top shipping lanes right away—without any extra setup.

Many businesses struggle to see what they're truly spending on shipping or where deliveries slow down, invoices don't always match quoted rates, and performance data is scattered across disparate systems, spreadsheets, and teams. Businesses need clarity and control to minimize wasted time and money. Shippo Intelligence solves that by bringing all shipping data together in one easy-to-use place—so customers can see exactly what's working, what's costing them, and where to improve.

With Shippo Intelligence, businesses can:

See your true costs – Rated vs. invoiced, side-by-side; eliminate spreadsheets and guesswork.

– Rated vs. invoiced, side-by-side; eliminate spreadsheets and guesswork. Stay ahead of issues – Spot trends before they impact performance or margins.

– Spot trends before they impact performance or margins. Act in real time – Use clear dashboards to shift volume, rebalance carriers, or adjust fulfillment decisions as trends change.

"For too long, merchants have been forced to choose between expensive business-intelligence tools or blind spots in their shipping data," said Gabe Martini, Director of Product at Shippo. "Shippo Intelligence closes that gap—delivering actionable visibility that helps companies reduce costs, improve delivery performance, and align their teams around a single source of truth."

Shippo Intelligence is built directly into the Shippo API portal, so there's nothing to install, connect, or configure. Customers' existing shipping data powers instant insights, right out of the box.

Shippo Intelligence is the missing piece for controlling shipping costs and understanding delivery performance. It shows rated and invoiced spend, where packages are across the network, and how selected carriers are performing against delivery expectations. Tynan Dutson, eCommerce Operations Manager at Al's Sporting Goods said "Seeing the performance of a carrier through the Shipments view has been great for validating reliability and getting a clear, data-driven picture of carrier performance."

Shippo API customers can now get early access to Shippo Intelligence. If you're interested in learning more, speak with one of their experts today .

About Shippo

Founded in 2013, Shippo is the leading shipping platform for modern e-commerce. More than 300,000 businesses—including top e-commerce platforms, marketplaces, warehouses, and brands—trust Shippo to navigate the complexities of shipping and fuel growth. With Shippo's platform, businesses of all sizes can access 30+ global carriers, get real-time shipping rates, print labels, automate international paperwork, track packages, facilitate returns, and more. To learn more, visit shippo.com .

