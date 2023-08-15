ShipSigma Makes Inc. 5000 for the Second Consecutive Year

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that ShipSigma ranks No. 1291 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"We are honored to be recognized for the second year in a row in the Inc. 5000 list. This accomplishment reflects our team's passion and commitment to winning for our customers," said Chase Flashman, Co-Founder & CEO. 

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About ShipSigma 
ShipSigma is a leading tech-enabled service company that provides logistics spend management and optimization to shippers spending $100K - $100M annually with UPS and FedEx. Named a Top Logistics Analytics Solutions Provider in 2020 by Logistics Tech Outlook, ShipSigma leverages proprietary technology to ensure its 250+ customers pay the lowest possible parcel shipping rates, saving them an average of more than 25% annually. The company manages $1B+ in parcel spend and has saved its customers more than $92M.  For more information about the 2023 Inc 5000, IBJ Fast 25, and Inc. Best Workplaces, visit www.shipsigma.com.

More about the Inc. 5000
Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Hannah Fogle
[email protected]
800-248-7192

