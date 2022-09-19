ShipSigma's Erin Kritenbrink Announced as Recipient of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2022 Women in Supply Chain Award

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, selected ShipSigma's Erin Kritenbrink as a recipient of the 2022 Women in Supply Chain award.

The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women at all levels of a company's supply chain network. This year's list includes individuals from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more. These women have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today's—and tomorrow's—challenges.

"When I launched this award three years ago, I was prepared for an uphill battle in getting the supply chain industry educated enough as to why it was important to recognize women involved. But, this award, and the winners and those who submitted nominations is a testament that supply chain organizations were already recognizing their female leaders; they just needed a better platform," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "This year, we received over 280 submissions. Almost 100 of those submissions came from men."

Go to https://sdce.me/7wmmgj to view the full list of 2022 Women in Supply Chain winners.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. podcast channel, SCNSummit.com, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, the Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About ShipSigma

ShipSigma is an Indianapolis-based industry leader in the development and application of end-to-end technology that helps shippers, spending $100K - $100M annually, achieve lower costs with UPS and FedEx. Named a Top Logistics Analytics Solutions Providers in 2020 by Logistics Tech Outlook, ShipSigma leverages proprietary technology to ensure its 250+ customers pay the lowest possible parcel shipping rates, saving them an average of more than 25% annually. The company manages $1B+ in parcel spend and has saved its customers more than $92M. For more information about the 2022 TechPoint Mira Scale-Up of the Year nominee, IBJ Fast 25, and Inc. 5000 company, visit www.shipsigma.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hannah Fogle

[email protected]

800-248-7192

SOURCE ShipSigma