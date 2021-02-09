Shipt and GNC Announce Same-Day Delivery Partnership

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is difficult in the best of times, and it's become that much harder in the wake of the pandemic. Now more than ever people are seeking easy solutions to stay on track. As a go-to health and wellness authority, GNC offers the product solutions and expertise to encourage healthy habits, while Shipt provides convenience by delivering those essentials in as soon as one hour.

"Our vision at Shipt is to continuously identify new, innovative ways to simplify lives and give customers valuable time back to focus on what matters most," said Rina Hurst, Chief Business Officer at Shipt. "The partnership with GNC allows us to serve more people in more ways – we're able to deliver on a need when many are struggling on how to deal with stress, weight management, sleepless nights and more. We're in the midst of an exciting evolution to a multi-vertical, multi-retailer delivery service and are thrilled to have GNC as part of the Shipt family."

Shipt customers can select GNC in the user-friendly app and on Shipt.com to add any products to their order – including vitamins and supplements, protein bars, beauty and skincare products, and fitness equipment. To determine if delivery is available in your area, visit shipt.com/GNC.

"The pandemic has really done a number on our bodies – both physically and mentally," said Josh Burris, President, GNC Holdings, LLC. "This year in particular many are finding it difficult to stick to their resolutions. By tapping into the infrastructure Shipt has in place, we can help people re-set their goals and offer our customers same-day delivery as they continue on their wellness journey."

Quarantine transformed delivery services from luxury to convenience to a must-have, evidenced by the incredible growth in demand for the service. Over the last year, it became even more clear how important same-day delivery offerings are to the health of everyday families, seniors, and people who are immunocompromised. The launch with GNC is the latest demonstration of Shipt's commitment to wellness, following the expansion of a partnership with WellCare to provide grocery delivery to Medicare Advantage members and local partnerships providing free Shipt memberships to seniors.

