Shipt is supporting until the very last minute with holiday must-have deals, gift delivery options, tips, and same-day delivery on orders placed before 3 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As last-minute holiday to-do lists pile up and ground shipping deadlines pass, Shipt is here to help ensure customers' holiday shopping needs are met with care, quality, and reliability, with a focus on delivering connections. Shipt's marketplace of beloved national and local retailers offers customers access to the things they need for the last-minute holiday sprint, all the way up through Christmas Eve.

Last-Minute Orders, Shopping Trends & Gifting

Shipt Keeps Customers Cozy and Connected with Same-Day Holiday Deliveries

Members who order by 3 p.m. local time on December 24 can expect to receive items at their doorsteps the same day. Shipt's nationwide network of local shoppers will be supporting customers in filling those stockings and prepping food for the holidays. From the wrapping paper that always seems to run out, the batteries that are often forgotten, cozy pajamas, and the ingredients for holiday baking traditions, Shipt has customers covered with the items they need delivered up until the very last minute.

Shipt is also making gifting easier with its new gift delivery feature . Perfect for those "I forgot" moments, this feature lets customers easily send gifts to loved ones near and far. Orders noted as a gift in the app will include a digital card sent to the recipient, fostering deeper connections with the convenience Shipt is known for.

This season, data shows members rely on Shipt to stock up on classic holiday cooking ingredients, including cream cheese, butter, and eggs. Beyond holiday must-haves, customers depend on same-day delivery all year for everyday staples like bananas, strawberries, and milk. In fact, Shipt has already delivered approximately 40% more bananas this holiday season compared to 2024. Because life doesn't stop for the holidays, Shipt is here for members year-round, delivering groceries and essentials with reliable service and savings.

Seasons of Savings Continues

As customers look for ways to save this year, Shipt is continuing season-long deals designed with holiday meals, celebrations, and gifting in mind:

Shipt's annual membership* is 50% off ($49, reg. $99) through December 28.

Save $15 on orders of $60 or more with code LASTMINUTE from December 15-25.**

Save 30% on your order (max savings of $15) on holiday gifting from retailers like Target, Walgreens, CVS, Petco, PetSmart, and more from 12/14-12/24.***

Save $15 or more on orders of $100+ for those holiday meal ingredients from 12/18-12/24.****

Don't forget that the Target Circle 360 membership offers the best of Target and the best of retail on Shipt's marketplace with no price markups for even more savings.

"Like many families, the holidays in our home are all about spending quality time together–fueled by a little controlled chaos and a lot of last-minute coordination," said Chris Falk, Shipt's chief operating officer. "My family relies on Shipt to be the same-day hero, because we want time to enjoy the holiday together, not be wrapped up shopping for the inevitable last-minute items. At Shipt, our goal is to be the most reliable resource for customers right up to the final minute. Our speed and reliability are strengths during this critical crunch period of holiday shopping, maintaining a great experience, not only for our customers, but for our retail partners and the shoppers who work on the Shipt platform as well."

No matter how customers are preparing for the last few days of the holiday season, Shipt is ready to come alongside them to help. Should questions or special requests come up, Shipt's award-winning customer service team is on standby to support customers and shoppers. On top of it all, Shipt's beloved features like Preferred Shopper give customers more reliability when placing those last-minute orders with top-tier shoppers communicating in real time, offering smart substitutions, and high-quality service time and time again.

To learn more about Shipt's holiday deals and time-saving service, visit shipt.com/hi .

About Shipt

Shipt is a retail tech company that connects people to reliable, high-quality delivery with a personal touch. Through the power of technology, Shipt connects customers to the things they want from the stores they love, workers to new earning opportunities, and retail businesses to more satisfied customers. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt brings people the flexible solutions they need with the above-and-beyond service they expect. Shipt is an independently operated subsidiary of Target Corp. and is available to 80% of the U.S. population. For more information, please visit Shipt's Newsroom.

*Offer valid 12/14/25 through 12/28/25 11:59 p.m. HT. Annual membership will renew at the standard membership rate at the end of the first year. Cancellation available free of charge anytime. Offer will automatically apply at checkout. Offer is subject to Shipt Promotion Terms and Conditions. Deliveries under $35 with a membership will incur a $7 fee. All orders with alcohol (where available) may incur a $7 alcohol fee. Service fees may apply and will vary by retailer and location. See Terms of Service.

**Place a Shipt order of $60 or more and receive a $15 discount. Discount will apply at checkout. Limit one per order. Offer not valid with alcohol purchases. Promotion is subject to Shipt Promotional Terms and Conditions .

***Purchase of qualifying products at select retailers must be placed by 12/24/2025 at 11:59 p.m. HT to qualify for 30% off, which will automatically apply to a qualifying order at checkout. Limit 1 use per order. Offer not valid for orders containing alcohol items. Offer is subject to Shipt Promotional Terms and Conditions .

****Purchase of qualifying products at select retailers of $100 must be placed by 12/24/2025 at 11:59 p.m. HT to qualify for $15, which will automatically apply to qualifying order at checkout. Limit 1 use per order. Offer not valid for orders containing alcohol items. Offer is subject to Shipt Promotional Terms and Conditions .

SOURCE Shipt