Shipt and Mastercard Team Up to Provide Consumers a Delivery Promotion this Holiday Season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As ecommerce continues to fuel retail sales, more people than ever are expected to stay digital and shop online through the holidays . To help deliver even more convenience, leading same-day delivery marketplace Shipt is launching a new holiday promotion with Mastercard that helps consumers save on at-home delivery during a busy digital shopping season. Beginning now through December 15, anyone who pays for a pack of Shipt Passes with their Mastercard will receive an extra pass for free*.

Earlier this year, Shipt began offering customers the ability to pay per order by purchasing Shipt Passes, allowing more flexibility than the annual membership plan and the opportunity to save up to 20 percent when purchasing multiple passes in a pack. During this limited time, customers who purchase a pack of three or five Shipt Passes using their Mastercard will also get an extra Shipt Pass for a free delivery.

"Whether you need help getting groceries delivered for a big holiday meal or securing all your gifts for loved ones, Shipt Passes will have you covered," said Rina Hurst, Shipt's Chief Business Strategy Officer. "This is a holiday season like none other, and our partnership with Mastercard makes it even more affordable for consumers to let Shipt take care of shopping the aisles – so they can focus on the more important things."

Shipt has experienced fast-paced growth over the last six months, including expanding its multi-vertical retailer footprint and growing its customer base. Today, Shipt delivers from nearly 120 retailers across the United States, including partners Target, Petco, Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy Baby. Shipt continues to offer Shipt Everyday, its popular $99 annual membership that offers unlimited free deliveries of orders $35 or more, but the introduction of Shipt Passes allowed new customers to shop with the same trusted service without making a long-term commitment.

To purchase a pack of Shipt Passes or learn more about the Shipt and Mastercard partnership, visit shipt.com/mastercard.

About Shipt

Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

*Terms and Conditions: Limited time promotion valid from November 1, 2020 through December 15, 2020, or while supplies last. This offer valid only for Mastercard® cardholders. Must purchase PPO pack of 3 or 5 to qualify. Shipt Everyday members are ineligible for this promotion. Delivery not available in all locations. Any benefit obtained pursuant to this promotion is "Promotional Credit" under the provisions of the Shipt Promotion Terms and Conditions. Any such Promotional Credit provided to you pursuant to this promotion expires three months after the date such Promotional Credit accrued. By participating in this promotion, you agree to the Shipt Terms and Conditions, Privacy Policy, and Shipt Promotion Terms and Conditions. Any refund or cancellation of your initial purchase will invalidate any Promotional Credit offered by Shipt. Promotional Credit applies to Shipt Pay Per Order delivery fee only. Charges for items purchased, taxes, tips, and retailer-charged fees (such as, where applicable bag fees) may still apply. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. ©2020 Mastercard.

