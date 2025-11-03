Shipt and Sterling K. Brown to Deliver Connections This Season with New Gift Delivery Feature, Season-Long Savings, and Holiday Celebration Favorites

A new gift delivery feature, exclusive holiday savings and a touch of star power help Shipt deliver connection, care and convenience for the holidays.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Shipt is bringing joy to families' doorsteps by delivering connections, ease, and more time for what matters most. And with the help of Sterling K. Brown in this holly jolly season, Shipt is thrilled to introduce a brand-new gift delivery feature helping members connect with their loved ones during this special time of year—no matter the distance.

Sterling K. Brown for Shipt Holiday Shipt Gift Delivery Feature

As a husband and father of two, Sterling knows all about a busy household and how every little bit of delivery magic can really save the day, especially during the holidays. That's why Sterling and his family turn to Shipt to help save time and bring some ease into their household. Sterling and his family love to use Shipt to make time for connection and holiday memories, whether stocking up on ingredients to make his wife and son's holiday cookies or his grandma's sweet potato pie, or now, sending gifts to his loved ones near and far with Shipt's new gift delivery feature.

"The most meaningful moments in my life—whether on set or at home—have been rooted in connection," said Sterling K. Brown. "That's why I'm proud to partner with Shipt because they deliver more than just groceries—they deliver joy for the moments that matter most. During the holidays, connection shows up through the traditions we share, especially around food. Whether it's my grandmother's dressing or the cookies my wife and son bake together, those flavors bring back cherished memories and keep us close—even when we're apart."

"Shipt is delighted to partner with Sterling because, as a busy working parent he knows how hectic this time of year can be, yet how important it is to be intentional about making the season special. Our goal at Shipt is to simplify our members' lives, so families can spend more time cherishing special moments and less time stressing," said Alia Kemet, Shipt's chief marketing officer. "Whether you need to send a gift, restock the fridge before guests arrive or get that one forgotten ingredient, Shipt has your back—delivering with care and convenience. This rings true not only in the big moments, but for every moment in between."

To prepare for the holidays, Sterling and his family always make sure their household has cozy baking classics. Be sure to check out Shipt.com or the Shipt app for seasonal essentials and everyday favorites available on Shipt's curated Marketplace of more than 100 national retailers and beloved local grocers.

New Feature: Introducing Gift Delivery Made Simple

Through the new gift delivery feature , Shipt is introducing a simple way to bring connections for all the big and little holiday moments. If it's matching family pajamas or baking cookies, no one has to miss out on the holiday traditions with Shipt's new gift delivery feature. Shipt can help make sure all the essentials are delivered same-day no matter if loved ones are near or far. The feature allows users to include a note to loved ones and sends a notification to the recipient, bringing more joy and connection to the Shipt gift delivery experience. Members can simply select "this is a gift" at checkout to add a personalized digital greeting card to any order—whether it's groceries or a surprise treat—and the shopper with Shipt who claims the order is notified of the special delivery to fill it with extra care.

Savings and Value

Just in time for gift-giving season, a Shipt membership is a thoughtful and festive must-have gift for the holiday season and into the new year:

For a limited time, Shipt is offering its annual memberships for just $49 (regularly $99*). Shipt members save an average of eight hours each month and can enjoy same-day deliveries on orders over $35. It's the ideal gift for any loved one on your list who is looking to save valuable time. Visit shipt.com/hi to learn more.

to learn more. Last year, 95% of Shipt Marketplace orders were rated 5 stars. With Shipt going the extra mile, customers can trust shoppers with Shipt to give order process updates, suggest substitutions in real-time, and ensure every order is just right.

Back by popular demand: Shipt's Season of Savings event runs from Nov. 16 to Dec. 28, featuring more than a month of exclusive discounts, up to 30% off, on the everyday and seasonal items members want most—from groceries to hosting favorites to gift wrap and more**.

About Shipt

Shipt is a retail tech company that connects people to reliable, high-quality delivery with a personal touch. Through the power of technology, Shipt connects customers to the things they want from the stores they love, workers to new earning opportunities, and retail businesses to more satisfied customers. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt brings people the flexible solutions they need with the above-and-beyond service they expect. Shipt is an independently operated subsidiary of Target Corp. and is available to 80% of the U.S. population. For more information, please visit Shipt's Newsroom .

*Offer valid for new customers only, returning customers are ineligible. Offer expires 11/23/25 at 11:59pm EST. You're subscribing to an auto renewing yearly service: one year - $49; following 1 year- $99. Following the first year, you will be charged $99/year until you cancel. Cancel any time through your account. Limit 1 per customer. Offer is subject to Shipt Promotion Terms and Conditions. Deliveries under $35 with a membership will incur a $7 fee. All orders with alcohol (where available) may incur a $7 alcohol feee. Service fees may apply and will vary by retailer and location.

**Season of Savings is valid 11/16/2025 - 12/28/2025 at 11:59 p.m. HT. Promotion terms vary and are subject to change. Promotions not valid for orders that contain alcohol items. Offer is subject to Shipt Promotional Terms and conditions . See associated promotions and terms here.

