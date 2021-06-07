Shipt and VitusVet Announce Partnership to Offer Same-Day Delivery for Veterinary Practices Nationwide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipt and pet care technology provider VitusVet announced today a new partnership that will for the first time bring same-day delivery of prescriptions and products to pet owners across the country directly from their local veterinarian. VitusVet's newest product launch, VetShipRx, coincides with this first-of-its-kind integration to enable veterinary practices to simplify their pharmacy intake operations while offering convenience to their clients like never before.

"Now more than ever, veterinary practices need tech-forward solutions to keep their pharmacy competitive," said Chris Lutz, SVP of Revenue at VitusVet. "VetShipRx is designed to help veterinarians generate more value through direct client interactions and, in partnership with Shipt, delight pet owners with greater freedom of choice when purchasing those recommended products their pets need."





"Same-day delivery has transformed over the last year from a nice-to-have to a must-have – and the consumer desire for fast delivery is here to stay," said Rina Hurst, Chief Business Officer at Shipt. "Our partnership with VitusVet will empower veterinarians to offer this convenience to their clients, with Shipt Shoppers known for reliability and delivering each order with care."

While veterinarians are the most-trusted source of product recommendations for pet owners, they are facing business pressure from online retailers.



Pet owners will now be able to place an order directly through their local veterinarian and select their desired delivery speed, including scheduling the delivery for the same day or the next day. Once the veterinary practice fills the prescription or packages the products, a Shipt Shopper retrieves the order and delivers it during the timeframe the customer requested.

To learn more about VetShipRx from VitusVet, in partnership with Shipt, including platform details and market availability visit vitusvet.com/vetshiprx.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

About Shipt

Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

About VitusVet

VitusVet serves thousands of U.S. veterinary users with its payments and client engagement platform to ease practice operations, lift pet owner compliance and grow revenue. Our merchant services solution includes contactless payments, monthly installment plans, and the latest in payment technology. Industry-leading communication tools strengthen client relationships with digital reminders for appointments and pharmacy refills, as well as a branded practice app, texting for business, reputation management and more. In 2020, VitusVet solutions reached more than 2.3M pet owning households. Learn more at vitusvet.com.

SOURCE Shipt