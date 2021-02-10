Shipt Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Payment Program for Active Shipt Shoppers Nationwide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Shipt, a leading same-day delivery company, launched a Vaccine Payment Program allowing active Shipt Shoppers to apply for up to $50 in stipends for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

"To us, making it easier for active Shipt Shoppers to take the time they need to get the COVID-19 vaccine is just one more way we can support their well-being, keep our communities safe and assist the vaccine rollout as we all work to end the pandemic," said Shipt CEO Kelly Caruso.

Active Shipt Shoppers (those who have delivered 10 or more orders during the 30 days prior to vaccination) are eligible to receive a $25 stipend for each dose of the COVID-19 vaccine they receive, up to $50. This stipend is available, with proof of vaccination, to shoppers through at least June 1.

"We remain committed to doing our part in encouraging Shipt Shoppers and employees to take the steps they can to help us all move forward as a country," said Caruso. "As COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans continue to rapidly evolve and change, we will continue to evaluate the duration of this program and inform Shipt Shoppers accordingly."

Shipt is also working with its headquarters team members to remove barriers to getting the vaccine during working hours. Hourly team members will be provided paid time off to cover their absence for receiving vaccine doses.

To read about all of Shipt's steps to support Shipt Shoppers, customers and its team during the pandemic, visit Shipt's Coronavirus Updates page .

