Shipt Announces New Same-Day Delivery Partnership With The Save Mart Companies

Shipt powers same-day delivery service from more than 170 grocery stores

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipt, the retail tech company connecting consumers to delightful, same-day delivery, is proud to announce its partnership with the largest regional grocery retailer in California, The Save Mart Companies, to provide delivery solutions from their three banner stores: Save Mart, Lucky California, and FoodMaxx. This partnership adds more than 170 stores to the Shipt Marketplace in California and Nevada.

In addition to expanding its West Coast presence, Shipt will also include access to alcohol delivery* through its app and website from nearly all of The Save Mart Company participating stores in cities like Fresno, Sacramento, San Jose, Modesto, San Francisco, and more. Shipt will provide full pick, pack, and last-minute delivery service via its fulfillment network. Members and customers can find out if their zip code is covered by visiting Shipt's coverage map and typing in their address.

"Shipt is excited to welcome The Save Mart Companies as a new partner in California and Nevada," said Katie Stratton, Shipt's chief growth officer. "Our partnership with their three beloved brands offers shoppers convenient, same-day delivery of fresh, value-driven products. Together, we look forward to the continued expansion of our West Coast footprint."

The Save Mart Companies' mission of celebrating the contributions of California agriculture offers Shipt members and customers the chance to purchase items from a uniquely local retailer. From Save Mart's selection of local produce and "Valley Proud" expertise to Lucky California's bold and eclectic flavor offerings and FoodMaxx's outstanding deals-focused design, Shipt is excited to feature The Save Mart Companies' brands on its curated marketplace.

"Our mission is to continue meeting the evolving needs of our customers each day. We are proud to partner with a great brand like Shipt, who can help us deliver a seamless shopping and delivery experience for our customers at an affordable price," said Tamara Pattison, chief digital officer at The Save Mart Companies. "By increasing and diversifying our portfolio of e-commerce partners, we're allowing customers to access what they love most about shopping online."

New customers can also enjoy Shipt's same-day delivery service with a 14-day free trial**. For more information on Shipt and The Save Mart Companies, please visit shipt.com and thesavemartcompanies.com.

About Shipt

Through easy-to-use technology and a network of workers who love to go above and beyond, Shipt connects personal shopping and delivery to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt's app and website offer consumers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt also helps power deliveries for retailers on orders placed on their own websites by leveraging Shipt Driven, a delivery-only last-mile offering. Shoppers and drivers on the Shipt platform are known for reliability and going above and beyond, including communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions.

Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt's Newsroom .

About Save Mart Companies

The Save Mart Companies is a Jim Pattison Group (JPG) business operating 194 Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores in neighborhoods throughout California and Western Nevada. Proud to be California's largest regional, full-service grocery chain, the Company and its more than 12,000 associates take extra care to provide customers with the freshest foods for their families at affordable prices. The Save Mart Companies' philanthropic non-profit organization, The CARES Foundation, provides vital resources for children and families and has donated over $5 million to local communities. For more information on The Save Mart Companies, please visit: www.TheSaveMartCompanies.com.

*Orders with alcohol may incur a $7 alcohol fee. Alcohol delivery is available in select areas and varies by retailer. You must be 21 years of age or older with a valid ID to order or receive alcohol. Shipt credits cannot be applied to orders containing alcohol items. Alcohol inventory varies by retailer.

**Offer valid for new customers only, returning customers are ineligible. 14-day trial will renew at the applicable membership rate at the end of the trial. Cancellation available free of charge anytime during trial. Offer is subject to Shipt Promotion Terms and Conditions. Deliveries under $35 with a membership will incur a $7 fee. All orders with alcohol (where available) may incur a $7 alcohol fee. Service fees may apply and will vary by retailer and location. See Terms of Service. See Terms of Service.

SOURCE Shipt