Shipt Announces Same-Day Delivery Offerings with The Fresh Market in Time for Holiday Season

The Fresh Market launch brings exceptional products, restaurant-quality foods, and more to customers via Shipt's reliable, high-quality delivery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipt, the same-day delivery platform connecting customers to a delightful, curated assortment of retailers, is excited to announce its partnership with The Fresh Market, recognized by USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards 2024 for best bakery, best deli, and best-prepared food. Shipt will now offer same-day delivery from more than 140 The Fresh Market locations across 22 states. First-time Shipt users can save $15 off orders of $50 or more at The Fresh Market with code FRESH15 on Shipt's marketplace now through December 31.*

The addition of The Fresh Market's assortment to the Shipt marketplace provides members with expanded access to high-quality fresh products, meal-ready foods, gifting options, plus alcohol** offerings at select stores. The Fresh Market's dedication to excellent products and guest experience makes it a natural partner for Shipt and a top-tier offering for Shipt members. With locations across multiple states, members and customers can find out if their zip code includes The Fresh Market by visiting Shipt's website or app and typing in their address.

"The Fresh Market will provide unique products, organic options, and delicious meal-ready items to our members and we are thrilled to have them join Shipt's marketplace ahead of the busy holiday season," said Katie Stratton, Shipt's chief growth and strategy officer. "The addition of The Fresh Market marks another exciting opportunity for Shipt to emphasize our brand's dedication to offering a curated, quality selection of top-notch retail options to our members."

Ahead of the holidays, members can learn how The Fresh Market's wide array of products can make their gatherings even more special, all powered by Shipt's same-day delivery solutions. Shipt's 'Lists' feature, which enables users to pre-select items for specific occasions or recipes and quickly add to their cart, and ' Preferred Shopper ,' an industry-leading pairing feature, will make shopping The Fresh Market's assortment even easier as members can focus on time with loved ones instead of running to the store.

"At The Fresh Market, our mission has always been to create an exceptional shopping experience with the highest quality products and unmatched service," said Emily Turner, chief marketing officer for The Fresh Market. "Our partnership with Shipt, renowned for their guest-centric approach, allows us to extend this experience to our guests' doorsteps with unparalleled convenience."

New customers can enjoy Shipt's same-day delivery service with a 14-day free trial .** For more information on Shipt and The Fresh Market, Inc., please visit shipt.com and thefreshmarket.com.

About Shipt

Through easy-to-use technology and a network of workers who love to go above and beyond, Shipt connects personal shopping and delivery to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt's app and website offer consumers access to a variety of stores and product categories, including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt also helps power deliveries for retailers on orders placed on their own websites by leveraging Shipt Driven, a delivery-only last-mile offering. Shoppers and drivers on the Shipt platform are known for reliability and going above and beyond, including communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions.

Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt's Newsroom .

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the "Best Grocery Store in America" by USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards in 2023, 2022 and 2021, "America's Best Customer Service 2021" by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 160 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest.

