Shipt Launches Pay-Per-Order Offering Nationwide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipt , one of the country's leading delivery service providers, announced today that consumers nationwide are now able to shop through Shipt without making a long-term membership commitment. In addition to its popular annual membership offering ($99/year for unlimited free deliveries of orders $35 or more), the company now offers customers and prospective customers the opportunity to pay per order, purchasing Shipt passes for one, three or five Shipt shops for $10, $9 or $8 per delivery, respectively.

"Ever since Shipt first launched with our subscription membership model, our customers have responded positively. And up until now, all of our customers had an ongoing membership with us," said Kelly Caruso, Chief Executive Officer of Shipt. "However, we knew that we had an opportunity to introduce even more people to Shipt by allowing them to shop with us in ways that best suit their needs. The challenges consumers have faced during the pandemic further strengthened our resolve to make Shipt as accessible to as many customers as possible."

Earlier this year, Shipt tested offering non-members the option to try Shipt with one-, three- or five-time passes. The early results showed consumers responded positively to the pay-per-order single use passes and packs. During the test, those passes quickly accounted for the majority of how new users began shopping with Shipt. The company saw a 25 percent increase in new customers as a result of the pay-per-order offering. Customers have the option to move from a pay-per-order to a subscription model at any time.

"We believe that the future of Shipt is one where our customers and members engage with us in ways that work for them, their needs and their lifestyle," adds Caruso. "This expanded suite of delivery rates and options has been a meaningful option for both new customers as well as those that are new to grocery and essential delivery services."

While the membership model accounts for the vast majority of Shipt customers, since rolling out passes nationwide, nearly 80 percent of new Shipt users first begin shopping on the Shipt platform via the single- or multi-use offerings.

