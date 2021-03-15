Shipt Reveals America's Most Popular Game Day Snacks Ahead of Tournament

The Favorites According to data pulled by Shipt from last year's college basketball season, there were clear favorites when it came to snack preferences. Fans used Shipt's delivery service to order more than 231,000 bags of Doritos, 136,000 boxes of Cheez-Its, 133,000 bags of Goldfish and 107,000 bags of Tostitos.

Classic Rivalries

Shipt's research also showed that rivalries spanned beyond the hardwood as different fan bases have different preferences when it comes to snacking. While Illinois residents tend to go for Doritos, Missouri prefers Tostitos. Similarly, the Buckeye State did not see eye to eye with Michiganders, as Ohioans took down Little Debbie Nutty Bars, while the snack didn't even crack Michigan's top five most ordered.

Best of the Rest

Indiana was home of some of the top snack aficionados last season, as Shipt Shoppers delivered more than 13,000 bags of Doritos last year. Texans were also a powerhouse in snacking, consuming more than 32,000 bags of Goldfish, while Oklahoma's love for Fritos and West Virginia's passion for Little Debbie's products should not be overlooked come tournament time.

"Knowing that many fans won't be traveling to stadiums, bars or restaurants to watch games this year, we wanted to offer up a solution to get them their favorite foods come tournament time," said Rina Hurst, Chief Business Officer at Shipt. "One of the advantages to using Shipt for your game day snacks is that you don't need to get off the couch to do so, which is great considering there is nonstop basketball in the coming weeks!"

Regardless of the team (or snacks!) they root for, fans across the country can use Shipt to get their favorite snacks delivered to their door throughout the entire tournament. The delivery service has a number of retail partners such as Meijer, H-E-B, Winn Dixie, Target, Dierbergs, and Kroger, and offers same-day delivery in as soon as one hour through its network of trusted personal shoppers.

To help kickoff this year's tournament and shop game day snack essentials, Shipt and Kellogg's are offering an exclusive deal to all existing and new customers. Fans who spend $15 on select Kellogg's products through Shipt.com or the app will receive a $3 credit towards their next Shipt order. Offer is valid through March 29.

To take advantage of this deal and learn more about Shipt and how to utilize the service for all your snacking needs this March and throughout the year, visit www.Shipt.com or @Shipt on Instagram , Facebook or Twitter . For visuals and media assets, download our press kit here .

About Shipt

Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

Snack Favorites by State:

Alabama: Santitas White Corn Tortilla Chips

Arizona : Pringles Super Stack Original Potato Crisps

Arkansas : Sabra Classic Hummus

California : Pringles Sour Cream & Onion Potato Crisps

Colorado : Tostitos Hint Of Lime Tortilla Chips

Connecticut : Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn

Delaware : Tostitos Original Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips

Florida : Cape Cod Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Original

Georgia : Sabra Classic Hummus

Hawaii : Simply Cheetos White Cheddar Puffs

Idaho : Ruffles Oven Baked Cheddar & Sour Cream Flavored Potato Crisps

Illinois : Lay's Regular Potato Chips

Indiana: On The Border Tortilla Chips

Iowa : Pringles Super Stack Original Potato Crisps

Kansas : Doritos Nacho Cheese Chips

Kentucky : Lay's Regular Potato Chips

Louisiana : Quaker Chewy Chocolate Chip Granola Bars

Maine: Simply Cheetos White Cheddar Puffs

Maryland : Pringles Super Stack Original Potato Crisps

Massachusetts : Tostitos Original Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips

Michigan : Cheez-It Original Baked Snack Crackers

Minnesota : Doritos Nacho Cheese Chips

Mississippi : Ritz Cracker Sandwiches With Peanut Butter

Missouri : Oreo Double Stuff Chocolate Sandwich Cookies

Montana: Nabisco Ritz Crackers Nebraska : Cheez-It Original Baked Snack Crackers

Nevada : Pringles Sour Cream & Onion Potato Crisps

New Hampshire : Cape Cod Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Original

New Jersey : Sensible Portions Sea Salt Garden Veggie Straws

New Mexico : Fritos Original Corn Chips

New York: Tostitos Scoops Tortilla Chips

North Carolina : Quaker Chewy Chocolate Chip Granola Bars

North Dakota: Tostitos Bite Size Rounds

Ohio: Little Debbie Nutty Bars

Oklahoma : Santitas White Corn Tortilla Chips

Oregon : Juanita's Food Tortilla Chips

Pennsylvania : Nabisco Ritz Crackers

Rhode Island : Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn

South Carolina : Cheez-It Original Baked Snack Crackers

South Dakota: Lay's Kettle Cooked Jalapeno Potato Chips

Tennessee : Tostitos Scoops Tortilla Chips

Texas : Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Cheddar Baked Snack Crackers

Utah : Doritos Nacho Cheese Chips

Vermont : Chex Mix Savory Bold Party Blend Snack Mix

Virginia : Pepperidge Farm® Goldfish® crackers

Washington : Juanita's Tortilla Chips

West Virginia: Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies

Wisconsin :Little Debbie Nutty Bars

Wyoming: Barnum's Animals Crackers Snak-Sak

